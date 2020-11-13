Loren N. Johnson, age 80, of Cokato, formerly of Winsted and Waconia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Loren Neil was born on August 25, 1940, to Lawrence and Emma (Nornberg) Johnson, and grew up on the family farm in Rush City, MN. He served his country in the United States Navy. Loren was united in marriage to Roxy Wendt on November 27, 1965. Loren will be remembered for his love of family, especially functions like the family campouts, chili cookouts and ski/snowmobile trips. He loved getting together with his group of friends over a cup of coffee to discuss all the world’s problems. He was a very active member in his church, first at Faith Lutheran, Waconia, and recently at Bethel Lutheran, Lester Prairie. Loren’s greatest love was being a constant fixture in the bleachers cheering on both his children and grandchildren at various sporting events. Along with Roxy, they traveled many miles to continue to support their children at college activities. Even after they graduated, you could still find him in the bleachers supporting local kids in his community. Loren will be dearly missed by his children Kyle (Teresa) of Minnetonka, MN and Tracy (Michelle) of Richmond, MN; grandsons Eli and Marcus of Minnetonka, MN; brother Harvey (Bobbi); dear friend Myrtle Pino and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Roxy; his parents; sisters and brothers-in-laws Carol (Marvin) Beecher, Ardis (Audie) Skogman; brother and sister-in-law Darryl (Bonnie) Johnson; and his loyal companion Beckett. The family is grateful for the gracious care Loren received from Ridgeview Medical Center and Home Health Care, Lutheran Social Services-Meals on Wheels, the VA and Cokato Charitable Trust. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in his name to one of these organizations or one that is dear to you. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at 725 5th St. NW, Richmond, MN 56368.
