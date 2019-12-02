Loren E. Splettstoeszer, age 90 of Mayer, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Funeral 11 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave. N) in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless as officiant. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday evening with 7:45 p.m. Prayer Service at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia and Thursday one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Loren Erwin Splettstoeszer was born March 23, 1929 in Mayer, the son of Erwin and Lillie (Schuettpels) Splettstoeszer. He was baptized on April 14, 1929 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer by Rev. Erthal. Loren attended Zion Lutheran School and confirmed his faith on April 18, 1943 at Zion Lutheran Church by Rev. Schwandt. Loren was a graduate of Waconia High School Class of 1947. On June 8, 1953, Loren was united in marriage with Barbara Funk at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany. This union of 66 years was blessed with four children, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The couple made their home in Mayer and Loren worked for the Minnesota Highway Department, retiring after 31 years of dedication. Loren enjoyed watching all sports, especially baseball. He was a devoted fan of the Minnesota Twins and the Mayer Blazers. Loren was a member of the Zion Lutheran dart ball team for 41 years and the Mayer Lumber Company bowling team for many years. Loren loved opportunities to travel the country with his wife Barb. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, feeding birds and visiting with family and friends. Loren is preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Lillie Splettstoeszer; sister and brother-in-law Rocille and Ray Gossen. Loren is survived by his loving family: wife Barbara Splettstoeszer; children David Splettstoeszer and wife Cindy of Waconia, Catherine Beck and husband Jeff of Monticello, Joan Guthmiller and husband Rick of Glencoe, Dale Splettstoeszer and wife Rachel of Waconia; grandchildren Matthew Splettstoeszer, Stacie Dehn and husband Josh, Becky Hoff, Nicholas Hoff and wife Amy, Vanessa Hoff and significant other Grant, Eric Rundell and wife Jessica, Tyler Rundell and significant other Sarah, Tiffany Splettstoeszer, Stephanie Riepe and husband Jeff, Jessica Splettstoeszer and significant other Niro, Angela Splettstoeszer; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Olivia and Henry Hoff, Owen and Avery Rundell, Lilah and Jackson Dehn; step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law William and Elsie Funk Jr, Judith Miller; other relatives and many friends. Serving as casket bearers Matthew Splettstoeszer, Nicholas Hoff, Eric Rundell, Tyler Rundell, Becky Hoff, Stephanie Riepe. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Loren E. Splettstoeszer
