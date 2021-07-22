Lois L. Gatz, age 90, of Waconia passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Good Samaritan in Waconia. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan officiating. Visitation held one hour prior to service at the church on Saturday. Interment in the church cemetery. Lois L. Gatz was born January 29, 1931 in Watertown Township, MN, the daughter of John and Louise (Biersdorf) Hill. She was baptized February 22, 1931 and later confirmed on March 25, 1945 at Zion Lutheran Church by Rev. Elmer Schwandt. On February 3, 1951, Lois was united in marriage to Earl Gatz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia with Rev. John Spomer as officiant. Their union was blessed with two children. Lois was a diligent and loyal worker and volunteer. She worked for a local CPA office for 35+ years. In 1996, Pastor Mahlum asked Lois to be the financial secretary. She consented if he promised that it wouldn’t be forever. She ended up staying in that position for 18 years. Lois was very active in her church. She was a Sunday School teacher for 20+ years and attended numerous Bible classes. Lois was part of the Altar Guild for 25+ years. She also served with the Ruth Guild in various offices and (together with Earl and Steve) made pie crust for 10,000+ pies. When not working, Lois enjoyed playing Bridge, belonging to a Bridge club for over fifty years. She spent a lot of time playing on the computer. Lois was also an avid reader and belonged to a book club. Lois’s greatest treasure was her family. She adored time spent with them, especially with her grandchildren. She loved Christmas and she delighted in shopping with her daughter on a regular basis. Lois’s family will cherish the moments spent with her and she will be greatly missed. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Earl; parents John and Louis Hill; sisters Helen Stahlke, Lorraine Arvidson and Harriet Johnson. Lois is survived by her loving family: children Steve Gatz of Waconia, Mary (Barry) LaBounty of Chanhassen; grandchildren Luke LaBounty, Reed LaBounty; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Larry Stahlke of Waconia, Carol (Roger) Dressel of Waconia, Evelyn Wildermuth of Eden Prairie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
