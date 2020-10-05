Lois E. Nussbaum, age 90 of Watertown, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Private family memorial service held. Interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials may be sent to: Johnson Funeral Home, 141 E. First St., Waconia, MN 55387. Lois Elaine Nussbaum was born on July 23, 1930 in Watertown, the daughter of Fred and Virginia (Justus) Rumpza. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School and attended 2 years of business school. On May 5, 1957, she was united in marriage to Kenneth L. Nussbaum at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown by Rev. Anderson. Lois led an active life in constant care of her faith, family, friends and community. A lifelong resident of Watertown, she was active in the church, made many quilts, helped with the family business, was a part of the Ladies Aid and the Fireman’s Auxillary. Lois was always busy and delighted in all things domestic, often crafting, gardening, canning, sewing, and was known for her chocolate chip cookies. She adored her friends and playing all kinds of card games with them, especially Bridge. Above all, Lois treasured her family. She was dedicated to her husband and cherished her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lois was sassy with a quick wit and humor that brought laughter to all who knew her. She will forever be remembered for her tremendous strength and the love she poured out on all who knew her. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Nussbaum; parents Fredrick and Virginia Rumpza; brother Loren Rumpza; sister Lorraine Volkenant. Lois is survived by her loving family: children Catherine (Kenneth) Schmidt of Le Center, Larry (Ann) Nussbaum of Anoka; grandchildren Tory (Lindsay) Schmidt, Brady (Mark Suess) Schmidt, Kelly Nussbaum, Katlyn (Anthony) Bass, Kyle (Chandra) Nussbaum; great-grandchildren Tanner Schmidt, Amelia Schmidt, Sawyer Schmidt, Connor Nussbaum, Riley Bass, Kinsley Nussbaum, Colton Nussbaum; brother-in-law Rich Volkenant; sister-in-law Gloria Larson. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
