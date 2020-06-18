Lois D. Bauer age 94 of St. Bonifacius passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as celebrant of the Mass; visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at Church; interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Due to COVID no lunch will be served. Social distancing observed. Lois was born on December 25, 1925 in Victoria the daughter of George and Catherine (Vogel) Koehnen. Lois had a passion for her family and was always willing to help anyone she could. Throughout the years, you could find her home filled with family. Whether it was the regular Wednesday night family dinner, Christmas Eve, or numerous fish frys throughout the summer, Lois’ home-cooked meals were always appreciated and there were seldom any leftovers. Her desire to help and work hard were with her for her entire life, from helping make ammunition cans during World War II, while Norb was in the Army, to years working nights at Tonka Toys. In summer there was the garden. She would can enough tomatoes to last her kids through the winter and always had bags of vegetables ready to be handed out - all cleaned, cut or snapped. She had a sharp mind, if we couldn’t remember a birthday or a recipe we would just ask mom. She had a sense of humor and was never afraid to throw in a joke or two to the conversation. She was very active in St. Boniface church, working on the funeral and “Church Picnic” committees. Lois was also active in the American Legion Auxillary. She stood at the center of the family as a guiding force leading by example for what it meant to be a friend, a wife, a mom and grandma. Lois is preceded in death by her husband Norbert; parents George and Catherine Koehnen; sisters and brothers Leona Latterner, Vernice Weiland, Val, Dave, Dale and George Koehnen, Millie Gothmann and Cathy Blackowiak. Lois is survived by her loving family: children Bonnie (Bill) Stoynoff of Eden Prairie, Mark (Debbie) Bauer of Orono, Marilyn (Jim) Bennett of Chanhassen, Michelle (Ben) Ratzlaff of Mayer; grandchildren Todd (Jenny) Bennett of Excelsior, Tanya Lupino (special friend Santosh) of Watertown, Lindsey (Jay) Personius of Pillager, Justin (Amy) Ratzlaff of St. Bonifacius, Zach Ratzlaff and fiancée Bianca of Atlanta, GA; great-grandchildren Isabella, Ariana, Caden, Alexa, Caleb, Asher, Maximus and Harper; sister Janie Lisle of Houston; sister-in-law Eilleen Koehnen of Excelsior. Casket Bearers are her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.