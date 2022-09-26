Lois Ardell Christiansen

Lois Christiansen, of Waconia, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022 surrounded by her family at Auburn Home in Chaska, MN.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 Waconia Parkway North, Waconia, MN 55387 at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church with a luncheon following the service. Interment at Faith Lutheran Cemetery will be held privately. All floral arrangements may be sent to the church by noon, Friday, September 30, 2022.

