Linda C. Husemoen, age 72, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
Funeral Service held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia with Rev Matt Schroeder as officiant. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment 1 p.m., Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Cemetery (16013 Houston County Rd 4) in Black Hammer, MN with Rev. Len Liptack officiating.
Linda Camille Husemoen was born June 8, 1950 in Spring Grove, MN the daughter of Christian and Violet (Skifton) Husemoen.
Linda delighted in the simple things in life. She enjoyed coloring, taking walks and going out to eat. Linda's greatest love was visiting with other people. Her sweet soul will be dearly missed.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Christian and Violet Husemoen; sisters Janet Swenson, Alene Reed; niece Jodi Husemoen; special friend Ron.
Linda is survived by her loving family: brother Vernon (Barb) Husemoen of Cologne; brother-in-law Roger Swenson of Delano; nephews Eric (Dana) Husemoen, Brett (Amy) Husemoen, Bradley (Teresa) Swenson, Blake (Sara) Swenson; great-nieces and great-nephews Leah (Jonathan) Schlecht, Chloe (Bryant) Brakke, Haley, Anika, Maximus, William, Elizabeth, Sam and Kate Swenson, Zachary, Bryce and Kyra Husemoen; other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
