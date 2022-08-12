Linda C. Husemoen

Linda C. Husemoen, age 72, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

Funeral Service held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia with Rev Matt Schroeder as officiant. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment 1 p.m., Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Cemetery (16013 Houston County Rd 4) in Black Hammer, MN with Rev. Len Liptack officiating.

