Lillian Ann Schwalbe, age 85 of Waconia. Preceded in death by husband, Henry and brother Ron Kaley. Survived by children, Jeanne Schwalbe, Karen (Tom) Maiser, Sandra Hastings and Debbie (Gerry) McMillan; grandchildren, Lincoln (Jamie) Maiser, Dr. Sam (Jennifer) Maiser, Natalie (Drew Harbeck) Maiser, Adam (Amanda) Hastings, Lily Hastings, Dan McMillan, Sarah (Erik) Westin, Maggie (PJ) Pitschka; great grandchildren; Hannah and Hailey Maiser, Maxwell and Jackson Hastings, Garrett, Alaina and Ruby Westin, and Nora Pitschka; sisters, Mary (Ralph) Meuwissen, Julie (Art) Willems, and Sharon (Steve) Parpart; brothers, Phillip (Lorraine) Kaley, James (Darlene) Kaley; nieces and nephews. Private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family only, Thursday, January 7, 2021, 11 a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, Waconia, MN. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Mass can be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/SJChurchWaconia/ Huber Funeral & Cremation Services, Excelsior 952-474-9595. www.huberfunerals.com

