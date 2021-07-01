Lieva A. Schmidt

Lieva H. Schmidt, age 89, of Chaska passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Auburn Manor in Chaska. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 East 1st St.) in Waconia with Rev Roger Schindel as officiant. A gathering of family and friends held one hour prior to the service. Interment at Ferguson Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Lieva Helen Schmidt was born on April 19, 1932 in Camden Township, MN, the daughter of Harvey and Eva (Urbach) Grimm. She was one of three children. Lieva was baptized and later confirmed at Frieden’s (County Line) Church in rural Norwood Young America. She graduated from Central High School in 1950. On July 15, 1950, Lieva was united in marriage to Clarence (Bobo) Schmidt at Frienden’s (County Line) Church. They were blessed with three children. Lieva enjoyed flowers, birds, shopping, walking, decorating and baking. She enjoyed the many dogs they had, especially their black Scottish Terrier, Bailey. Lieva was preceded in death by her husband Clarence; parents Harvey and Eva Grimm; brothers and sisters-in-law Harvey and Arlene Grimm, Orlyn and Margery Grimm; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Ella Schmidt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dale and Joann Schmidt. Lieva is survived by her loving family: children Neil (Kathy) Schmidt of Nisswa, Wayne (Carter) Schmidt of Idaho, Lynn (Bob) Loomis of Chaska; grandchildren Jonathan (Jill) Schmidt, Melissa (Ben) Mase, Rebecca (Jason) Wirtz, Amy (Justin) Hagen, Jason (Kelsey) Loomis, Aaron (Chin) Loomis; great-grandchildren Jessica, Trevor, Kate and Lauren Schmidt, William, Lucia, Ella, George and Remi Mase, Meghan, Addison, Colin and Carson Wirtz , Paige and Evan Hagen, Crosby and Lila Loomis; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara (Stanley) Osmondson of Eden Prairie; niece, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
