Lester Edward Otto, age 91 of Belle Plaine, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Belle Plaine Lutheran Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29 at St. John Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 28 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine, and also one hour prior to service time at church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Lester was born on October 19, 1928 to Edward and Frieda (Weckworth) Otto on the family farm in Belle Plaine Township. He married Rosella Poppler Aretz on June 4, 1957 at the Catholic Church in Victoria. Lester farmed his whole life, and even after retiring he enjoyed driving around the countryside checking on the crops. He loved polka music especially Mollie B and was even blessed with attending one of her concerts. Lester also enjoyed fishing and having coffee with friends at Emma Krumbees. He is survived by his son, Herb (Jeanette) Aretz of Belle Plaine; daughter, Cheryl (Bill) McDougald of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Dennis (Genise) Aretz of Belle Plaine, Dena (Phil) Burian of Cedar Rapids, IA, and William McDougald of Belle Plaine; great-grandchildren, Stacey (Josh), Micayla, Morgan, Madeline, Kaden, and Dassel; great-great grandchildren, Olivia, Andre, April, and Adrian; siblings, Della Borchardt, Irene Oldenburg, Ruth Modrow, and Ed (Mary) Otto; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosella Otto; son, Lester “Butch” Otto; grandson, Daryl Aretz; granddaughter, Jennifer McDougald; and brothers-in-law, Bill Borchardt, Wesley Oldenburg, and Elmer Modrow.
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Kolden Funeral Services
219 N. Willow Street
Belle Plaine, MN 56011
Guaranteed delivery before Lester's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church
148 S. Chestnut St.
Belle Plaine, MN 56011
Guaranteed delivery before Lester's Funeral Service begins.
