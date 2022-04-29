Leslie W. Kahlow, age 90, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2022.
Leslie William Kahlow was born on March 11, 1932 in Henderson, MN, the son of William and Anna (Moenke) Kahlow. He graduated from Henderson High School.
He loved spending time with family and making new friends wherever he went. He had a lifelong love of polka music and came of age going to the local ballrooms - he had boundless energy on the dance floor. Living on the shores of Lake Waconia gave him many hours of joy; fishing, boating, birdwatching, and enjoying the changing seasons. An avid birdwatcher and an astute whistler, many species of birds would come to greet him and see who was in the neighborhood. Les had a beautiful baritone singing voice and sang in many church choirs over 75 years, hanging up his robe just before Covid.
Les was a farmer in his early years, raising livestock and crops with his father on the family farm in Henderson, MN. He moved to Hopkins, MN and later Waconia, MN and worked for The Toro Co. as a machinist for 30 years while he raised his family. He had a well-earned long retirement, eventually moving to The Villages, FL. Never one to sit still, he worked part time mowing golf courses, singing in choir, and volunteering in housing outreach with his church, among other activities. Les was proud to be part of the founding board of the Ney Center in Henderson, MN, seeing the transformation of his family farm into a vibrant community resource.
Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Kahlow.
He is survived by his loving family: wife Mary (Doering) Kahlow; daughter Ann (John) Hobbs of Port Jefferson, NY, son David (Julie O'Keefe) of Oak Park, IL; grandchildren Penelope (Jaska) Hobbs, Thomas Hobbs, Bodie Kahlow, and Mitchel Kahlow.
A memorial service will be planned in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Les Kahlow to: The Ney Center, PO Box 93, Henderson, MN 56044.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.