LeRoy W. Schmig age 80 of Norwood Young America passed away on Thursday October 14, 2021 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial Service held on Friday October 22. 2021 at 11 A.M. at the Evangelical Free Church (509 Jefferson Ave. S.W.) in Watertown with Rev. Greg Loomis as officiant; Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at church on Friday.
LeRoy was born on June 28, 1941 to Harry and Esther (Reiprich) Schmig at Peabody hospital in Webster SD. He was baptized at American Lutheran Church in Webster SD. He was the oldest of 3 children. LeRoy was confirmed at American Lutheran Church in 1956. He graduated from Bristol High school in 1960. Growing up in Bristol, SD he lived on a farm with his parents, grandparents, and sisters. While living on the farm Leroy would help his dad and grandpa on the farm. He would help shoot rabbits to feed the mink that his grandpa raised. Along with his sisters he would climb trees, jump in the hay mounds, and did lots of biking around. Even when they moved to the town of Bristol, Leroy still worked at the farm until he enlisted in the army in 1963. He went to basic training at Fort Lenard Wood, Missouri. He traveled near and far for all trainings the army sent him to. LeRoy then was stationed at Fort Hood, TX. He was part of the unit 2 - 67 ARMOR--HELL ON WHEELS as a cannoneer at the army artillery. LeRoy then ETS from the army in 1965. After the army he started a job in Long Lake, MN at Long Lake Engineering. There he started in 1965 as a deburrer. He worked there for 55 years.
On May 27, 1978 LeRoy was united in marriage to Phyllis Hokenson at the Watertown Evangelical Free Church. Together, they made a loving home in Norwood-Young America, MN. They had three beautiful girls. As their daughters grew up, LeRoy would come and cheer on their basketball and volleyball games. You could always hear him cheering them on in the stands. In LeRoy's spare time he was known for being outside either working on old lawn mowers or working hard is his garden, where he was always known to grow green beans, beets, and tomatoes. He was very handy with a hammer, saw, and wood. You could always see him making something for his children or grandchildren. Lately, LeRoy made a club house in his backyard and a full play kitchen set for his grandchildren. If he wasn't outside he was collecting all types of coins, putting them in collector books, and learning about them. LeRoy could always be found tinkering around the house. He took pride watching his grandchildren grow and spent countless nights under the big lights watching Derek, Lucas and Ella play football, all while juggling wrestling for Derek Lucas and Jaxen. LeRoy was a proud Watertown Mayer Royals fan, always cheering on his grandchildren. When his grandchildren came up from TX he would spend hours outside with Mileigh and Dale. He would pull them in the wagon, play in the sandbox or watch them jump on the trampoline. Leroy was always lending a helping hand where ever it was needed. Always giving more to others than what he had. He will be missed by many!
LeRoy was preceded in death by his daughter Anne Schmig; parents Harry and Esther Schmig, sister Linda (Roger) Johnson; nephew Patrick Krueger; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Florence Hokenson.
LeRoy is survived by his loving family: wife Phyllis; daughters Ellen (James) Dreier of Norwood Young America, Christine (Matthew) Vik of Ft. Hood, TX; grandchildren Derek Dreier, Lucas Dreier, Ella Dreier, Jaxen Dreier, Milegh, Dale and Evelyn Vik; sister Rosie (Roger) Krueger of Norwood Young America; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Richard Hokenson of San Antonio, TX, Keith and Nancy Hokenson of Watertown, Jean Hokenson of San Antonio, TX; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
