Leon “Butch” F. Kelzer, age 80 of Waconia, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader and Father Clayton Forner as celebrants of the Mass; visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday at church; interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Leon “Butch” Kelzer was born on March 22, 1940 in Waconia, the son of Raymond and Genevieve (Schmieg) Kelzer. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. On June 16, 1962, Leon was united in marriage to Marilyn Asp at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Excelsior. A good and faithful husband and father, married to Marilyn for 58 years, and together they raised seven children on the same farm where he himself was born and raised.
He was an example to all who knew him. A loving husband and father, proud grandpa and great-grandpa. A good son, brother, and uncle. A generous neighbor. Butch would help anyone, any time, and could often be seen driving truck, tractor, or Bobcat down the road to help a neighbor in need.
He believed that as a good citizen, one must participate, and he did just that. He spent two years in the United States Army, as a member of Army Security from 1960 to 1962. He was a member of the Waconia Township Board for over 10 years and was an 11-year member of the Waconia Farm Supply Board, with his longest tenure of service of 34 years on the Has-San Lake Mutual Insurance board.
He was a farmer, to the core, from the day he was born to the day that he died. He was an entrepreneur; doing custom combining for other farmers and running a repair business from the farm. Butch was a gifted mechanic and could fix anything that was meant to run. He was extremely intelligent and well read, and could converse on a wide range of topics. He loved to share stories of “the old days.” He liked to polka, and it was not unusual for his daughters to strongly debate whose turn it was to dance next with dad as it was a special feeling to circle the dance floor with him. He took great pride in working side by side with his sons. Any of his children could recite the contents of his pockets at any time...Chapstick, pen, pliers, utility knife, nail clipper, and a random assortment of nuts and bolts.
He had a large group of lifelong friends, who experienced and celebrated all stages of life together. From young kids raising just a little cane, to young adults starting their families, to growing older and navigating the changes that brings, these friends managed to do it all together.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Genevieve Kelzer; brothers Hubert (Ramona) Kelzer, Kilian Kelzer; sisters Hildegarde (Joseph) Zwack, Jeanette (Herbert) Arndt, Lyra (Raymond) Heath, Genrose Schmid, Sister Joann Kelzer SCC; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bill Vinkemeier, Marilyn E. Kelzer, Donald Gallagher, Georgene (Dick) Johnson, Robert Asp Jr.
Leon is survived by his loving family: wife Marilyn D. Kelzer; children Laurie (Ken) Forner of Carver, Ardis (Kevin) Stotts of Buffalo, Alan (Joanne) Kelzer of Plato, Kenneth Kelzer of Hudson, FL, Marie Elaine of St. Paul, Lois (Matthew) Loeser of Oak Park, Betty (Troy) Baumann of Plato; grandchildren Jenna (Miguel) Salinas, Danielle (Genaro) Campos II, Taryn (Eric) Menth, Father Clayton Forner, Leanne Forner and special friend Blake Ingman, Meghann Eiden, Elisia Kelzer, Lindsey Kelzer, Nicole Kelzer, Amanda Kelzer, Thomas (Kayla) VonBerge, Anna VonBerge, Sarah VonBerge, Justin Storms, Allyna Storms, Tyler Baumann; great-grandchildren Isaac, Amalia, Eliana and Adelaide Salinas, Geno and Mateo Campos, Conroy, Duke, Wylan and Drake Menth, Greyson Kelzer; sisters Eunice Vinkemeier of Chaska, Erna Gallagher of La Crosse, Wi; brother Denis Kelzer of Waconia; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Alice Kelzer of Watertown, Charles (Marcia) Asp of Moose Lake, Beverly (Merlin) Koppendrayer of Pease, Andy Asp and special friend Jan of Tonka Bay, Scott Asp of New Port Richey, FL, Bonnie (Gary) Rasmussen of Waconia, Kimberly Smith of Delano, Geraldine (Brad) Johnson of Victoria, Bill (Jackie) Asp of Apache Junction, AZ, Barbara Asp of Jordan; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers Elisia Kelzer, Meghann Eiden, Jenna Salinas, Justin Storms, Thomas VonBerge, Allyna Storms.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
