Leon "Buff" H. Braun

Leon “Buff” Braun age 88 of Norwood Young America died on Monday January 27, 2020 at Waconia Good Samaritan Center in Waconia. Funeral service was Friday January 31, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Eric Hutchison officiating. Visitation was held at the church on Friday, January 31, 2020, until the time of the service. Interment as at Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Honor guard provided by the Norwood Young America Fire Department and Military Honors provided by the Young America VFW. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. Serving as casket bearers BJ Bielke, Lenny Lehrke, Rich Neubarth, Bob Stender, Doug Stender, Virgil Zellmann, Butch Zeman, David Stender. Leon Henry Braun was born May 28, 1931 in Camden Township of Carver County the son of Gustav H. and Hedwig (Verch) Braun. Leon was baptized as an infant at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Young America and later confirmed his faith at St. John’s on March 25, 1945 with Rev. W.P. Kramer offiating. Leon attended country school. On March 28, 1950 Leon enlisted in the United States Air Force which he served until his Honorable Discharge on May 16, 1953. On June 27, 1953 Leon was united in marriage with Eileen Rose Thurk at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. The couple made their home in Young America. Leon held various jobs which included Minneapolis Moline for 12 years and retiring from Eaton in 1993 after 27 years. In his spare time Leon enjoyed doing mechanical work at home. Leon was a devoted member of the Young America Fire Department and the Young America VFW. He enjoyed fishing, especially annual summer trips to Detroit Lakes. Leon was a kind, social and jolly soul who loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Leon is preceded in death by his parents Gustav and Hedwig Braun; wife of 61 years Eileen Braun; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Marvin “Buddy”Schultz, Laverne Willems, Kenneth Thurk, Jeanne Schultz. Leon is survived by his loving family: son and daughter-in-law Rick and Connie Braun of Young America; grandchildren Lucas Braun of Hopkins, Ryan (Becca) Braun of Young America, Carissa (Max) Burns of Waconia; great grandchildren MaKenzie, Benjamin and Wesley Braun, Harper Burns; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Connie Thurk of Brooklyn Park, Sue Thurk of Glencoe, Richard and Pauline Thurk of Waconia, Ray “Butch” Willems of Waconia, Mike and Linda Thurk of Emily; other relatives and many friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Leon "Buff" H. Braun
To plant a tree in memory of Leon Braun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.