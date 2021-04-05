Leon A. Weber, age 80, of Sartell passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 East 1st St) and Wednesday one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Leon Anthony Weber was born February, 25, 1941 in Waconia, MN, the son of Edward Sr. and Catherine (Lano) Weber. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Community. On August 24, 1963, Leon was united in marriage to Madonna (Haines) Weber. Together they were blessed with three children. Leon grew up in Laketown Township where he farmed with his father. In 1974, Leon purchased a new farm and moved to Foley. Leon was a hard worker and loved all things farming and the outdoors. He was fond of antique tractors and farming was always worked into a conversation. Leon appreciated the classics. He adored classic TV, classic country, Polka music and classic cars. Leon owned a 1931 Model A Coupe and was a member of the Mid State Ford Model A Club. Leon’s faith and his family were his greatest treasures. He cherished his Bible, which he faithfully read and attended Bible study groups. In his neighborhood, the kids always lovingly called him Grandpa or Uncle Leon. He had no enemies, was always friendly, always caring. He will be greatly missed. Leon was preceded in death by his parents Edward Sr. and Catherine Weber; wife Madonna Weber; son Dale Weber; daughter Melissa Weber; brother Jerome Weber. Leon is survived by his loving family: son and daughter-in-law Robert and LuAnn Weber of Foreston; grandchildren Christopher (Nicole) Weber, Jennifer (Chaunce) Shaw, Katherine (Jim) Wolak, Robert Weber Jr.; great-grandchildren Matthew, Tyler, Phoenix, Siqoya, Danica; brother and sisters Edward (Sally) Weber, Irene Schleicher, Lorraine Van Sloun; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Sharon Weber, Thomas and Mary Haines, Dorothy and David Gustafson; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Bernie Weber, Tim Thaemert, Christopher Weber, Jennifer Shaw, Katherine Wolak, Robert Weber Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
