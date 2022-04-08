Leo F. Razidlo, age 85, of New Prague, formerly of Waconia and Chanhassen passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Praha Village in New Prague.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Victoria Parish Family (8228 Victoria Dr) in Victoria with Father Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
The Mass will be livestreamed at: www.stvictoria.net/funeral-leo-razidlo
Leo was born October 5, 1936 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Conrad and Helen (Champion) Razidlo.
Hard-working and multi-talented, he lived a full and wonderful life. Leo graduated from Cretin High School and later earned a BS from Mankato State University and his Masters in Mathematics from Louisiana State University. Leo had a long and fulfilling career at Minnetonka High School, and in addition to his teaching he worked as a butcher, a farmer, a realtor, a tutor, and as a golf pro shop attendant.
Food is love, and Leo loved to cook: pasta with red sauce, porketta roasts, and Polish potato dumplings were family favorites. Leo loved gardening and tending to his lawn. He also painted, made his own wine, played scratch golf, and ran a decades-long cribbage game with wife Rita. He read widely, loved music, and traveled across America and the world.
Leo's greatest love and purest devotion was to his family and friends, especially to Rita, the love of his life for 61 years. His warm heart and kind spirit were known to all. As a patient listener and careful observer, Leo touched many lives, and we are all the better for it. He will be deeply and dearly missed, yet kept forever close.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents Conrad and Helen Razidlo; brother Conrad Razidlo; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Clem and Ruth Smith.
Leo is survived by his loving family: wife Rita Razidlo of New Prague; children Steve (Dawn) Razidlo of Doha, Qatar, Linda (Joe) Towle of Eagan, Jenny (Jay) Pexa of New Prague, Susan (Kevin) Gundrum of White Bear Lake, Randy (Carri) Razidlo of Waconia; grandchildren Ryan (Mandie) Buesgens, Noelle (Brady) Bussler, Amy (Dustin) Socher, Anna Razidlo, Thomas Razidlo, Michael Razidlo, Mitchell (Ashley) Lay, Brooke (Andrew) Ekland, Megan Towle (fiancée Drew), Josie Towle, Ben Towle, Nick (Rachel) Pexa, Abbey (Michael) Dolan, Jack (Ashley) Pexa, Simon Razidlo, Luke Razidlo; great-grandchildren Max Bussler, Avery Bussler, Dirk Buesgens, Blake Buesgens, Brock Buesgens, Adeline Buesgens, Beck Buesgens, Katherine Avelsgaard, Elliot Ekland, Rory Ekland, Lucy Pexa, Griffin Pexa, Owen Pexa, Ada Pexa, Blakely Pexa, Wren Dolan; sister Maria (Don) Vickery of White Bear Lake; brothers Joe Razidlo of New Prague, Frank (Linda) Razidlo of Lakeville; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Theresa Razidlo of Portland, OR, Kay Hobday of Hastings, Pepper Razidlo of Bloomington, Michael Smith of Sturgis, SD, Marilyn (Dick) Gauthier of Snohomish, WA, Maureen Smith of Mission Hills, CA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearers are Leo's grandsons; Ryan Buesgens, Mitchell Lay, Nick Pexa, Jack Pexa, Thomas Razidlo, Michael Razidlo, Simon Razidlo, Lucas Razidlo and Ben Towle.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
