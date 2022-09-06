Lee Kenneth Topel

Lee Kenneth Topel, age 39 of Winsted, formerly of Watertown passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 5, 2022. He was born April 19, 1983, to Ralph and Jan (Gittins) Topel in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Lee had a heart of gold. He loved his children and his family and showed it with his actions. He was hard working at times and full of fun all the time.

