Laverne R. Happ, age 93 of Waconia, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at Auburn Manor in Chaska. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia. The service will be live streamed. Visit the church’s website for information. LaVerne Rosalia Hesse was born on December 19, 1927 in rural Chaska at home. She was raised by her parents Anton and Louise (Siegel) Hesse. She was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska. She attended first grade in a country school, second through 12th grade at Guardian Angels School. She met her best friend and love of her life, Donald Happ, in Carver, Minnesota at a dance. They were married on November 3, 1948 and worked together on their farm in Laketown Township for 70 years. They were blessed with two children, Shirley (Happ) Carlson and Joseph Happ. LaVerne was a hardworking farm wife. She worked side by side with her husband. She always had a big garden and lots of flowers. She loved to cook, bake and everyone was welcome at her table. She loved to entertain and invited into her home many family and friends. She also loved to sew and embroider. All of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have many of her embroidered items. LaVerne and Don retired from farming and then started to travel to many states in the US including Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean. They loved spending time with family and grandchildren at their cabin in Brainerd. They enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling and socializing. Laverne is preceded in death by her parents Anton and Louisa Hesse; husband Donald Happ; brothers and sisters Francis Hesse, Simon Hesse, Irene Stocker, Anna Mae Vanderlinde, Roman Hesse. Laverne is survived by her loving family: daughter Shirley (Ronald) Carlson of Stewartville; son Joe (Rae Ann) Happ of Victoria; grandchildren Leah (Doug) Montgomery, Anna (Ben) Banitt, Tyler (Leah) Carlson, Lindsay (Jim) Broz, Tony Happ and fiance Hannah Lund, Adam (Alyson) Happ; great-grandchildren Logan and Evan Montgomery, Scarlett and Nina Banitt, Luna Carlson, Blake and McKenna Broz, Hadley and Rylee Happ; sister-in-law Betty Hesse of Cologne; other relatives and many dear friends. Serving as casket bearers, the grandchildren: Leah Montgomery, Anna Banitt, Tyler Carlson, Lindsay Broz, Tony Happ and Adam Happ. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
