Laverna Elizabeth Mackenthun

Laverna Elizabeth (Perschau) Mackenthun, age 95, of Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Glencoe Regional Health Services in Glencoe, Minnesota.
Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 2 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends and Reception will be held at church immediately following the service. All are welcome to attend. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorials preferred. The service will be live streamed on First Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Facebook page. You can also access the live streamed service via the church’s website at www.firstglencoe.org and click watch worship services online. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Daniel Welch. Organist: Paul Otte. Soloist: Laverna’s Godchild, Jane Thiele Henderson ~ “In The Garden” and “I Can Only Imagine.” Congregational Hymn: “How Great Thou Art.”
Honorary Casket Bearers: Laverna’s great-grandchildren: Makayla Aylsworth, Morgan Aylsworth, Jessica Headlee, Michael Headlee, Alyssa Zellmann, Taryn Zellmann, Peyton Zellmann, Sophia Busche, Isabelle Busche, Jackson Mackenthun, Dalilah Mackenthun, Jameson Mackenthun, Quinn Mackenthun, Cora Mackenthun, Anthony Escen, Samuel Escen.
Casket Bearers: Laverna’s grandchildren: Michelle Headlee, Stacy Zellmann, Ryan Mackenthun, Amanda Escen, Scott Mackenthun, Amy Aylsworth, Christopher Busche, Evan Busche.
Laverna Elizabeth (Perschau) Mackenthun was born on June 22, 1924 in Sumter Township, Brownton, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Robert and Dorothea (Bargmann) Perschau. Laverna was baptized as an infant on July 13, 1924, by Rev. E. Kolbe and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 10, 1938, by Rev. Alfred Streufert, both at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, Minnesota. Laverna received her education in Glencoe, Minnesota, attending Glencoe High School through the 9th grade.
On April 22, 1945, Laverna was united in marriage to Clement “Clem” Edward Mackenthun by Rev. Alfred Streufert at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, Minnesota. Laverna was born, raised and lived for 80 years on the family farm. Laverna and Clement’s marriage was blessed with three children, Dale, Merlin and Jolene. They shared over 65 years of marriage until Clement passed away on February 16, 2011.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Laverna helped on the family farm. She was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. As her ministry to the church, she proudly served the Ladies Aid and LWML.
Laverna enjoyed working in her garden, canning, going fishing, quilting, embroidering, playing cards and Bingo. She also enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play basketball and watching the Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves. Laverna loved to bake cookies, pies and bars, which she shared with others. Family was very important to her and she joyfully cherished the time spent with them and her friends.
Laverna passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Glencoe Regional Health Services in Glencoe, Minnesota, at the age of 95 years, 9 months and 7 days. Blessed be her memory.
Laverna is survived by her son, Merlin Mackenthun and his wife Jan of Brownton, MN; daughter, Jolene Busche and her husband Danny of Winthrop, MN; daughter-in-law, Jill Mackenthun of Brownton, MN; grandchildren, Michelle Headlee, Stacy Zellmann and her husband Nathan, Ryan Mackenthun and his wife Tanya, Amanda Escen and her husband Mark, Scott Mackenthun and his wife Jackie, Amy Aylsworth, Christopher Busche and his wife Emily, Evan Busche and his fiancée Kimberly Klingelhutz; great-grandchildren, Makayla and Morgan Aylsworth, Jessica and Michael Headlee, Alyssa, Taryn and Peyton Zellmann, Sophia and Isabelle Busche, Jackson, Dalilah and Jameson Mackenthun, Quinn and Cora Mackenthun, Anthony and Samuel Escen; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Mackenthun, Gene Mackenthun and his wife Sharon, Lilah Mackenthun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Laverna was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothea Perschau; husband, Clement “Clem” Mackenthun; son, Dale Mackenthun.
Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
