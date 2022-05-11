LaVerna E. Hedlund, age 88, of Watertown passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral Service held Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave SW) in Watertown with Rev. George Morris as officiant. Visitation held from 9:30 until the time of the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
LaVerna Emma Hedlund was born May 15, 1933 in Bergen Township, MN, the daughter of John and Emma (Lueck) Terwedo. She was baptized May 28, 1933 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany by Rev. Theo Rolf. She was confirmed March 21, 1948 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Watertown by Rev. John Spomer. On May 24, 1969, LaVerna was united in marriage to Clifford Hedlund at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany.
LaVerna was the example of strength. Farming was in her blood much like her father. She was a diligent worker and named every one of her cows. LaVerna didn't shy away from anything. She knew how to shoot a gun, went deer hunting and made and collected fishing tackle boxes throughout her life. LaVerna delighted in dancing, loved to twist, and continued to bowl well into her 80's.
LaVerna mirrored that strength with a gentle spirit. She was a doting mother and grandmother. She was proud of her German roots and was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Watertown. LaVerna treasured time spent with her children and grandchildren and attending their many band concerts, wrestling matches and other activities. Her tremendous love and dedication will be dearly missed.
LaVerna was preceded in death by her husband John Borka; parents John and Emma Terwedo.
LaVerna is survived by her loving family: husband Clifford; children James (Shelley) Borka of New Germany, Lisa (Chris) Thole) of Mayer, Chad Hedlund and special friend Anne LaPlant of Watertown, Holly (Alan) Scheuble of Watertown; grandchildren John Burka and special friend Amanda Steffel, Jacob Borka and special friend Kelsey Johnson, Ted (Megan) Johnson, Danielle (Justin) Petterson, Zach Thole and special friend Brynne, Blair Hedlund and fiancé Matt Schug, Tim Hedlund, Joe Hedlund and special friend Rachel, Matt Hedlund and special friend Richelle, Troy Scheuble, Samuel Scheuble; great-grandchildren Maverick, Lilly, Carolyn, Nicholas, Maggie, Drew, Connor; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Joyce (Bernie) Zajicek of Silver Lake, Patrick (Shirley) Nowak of Hutchinson, Debbie Hedlund of Howard Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are LaVerna's grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
