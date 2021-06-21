Larry R. Stehr, age 71, of St. Bonifacius passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at his residence. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia with Rev. Michael Michalk as officiant. Gathering of family and friends Friday from 12 p.m. to the time of the service. Larry Robert Stehr was born October 18, 1949 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Leonard and June (Lundy) Stehr. He was baptized at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Richfield and later confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Larry graduated from Richfield High School and completed 2 years at Hutchinson Vocational Technical College. On June 21, 1975, Larry was united in marriage to LaDonna (Lemke) Stehr at Mt. Olive Lutheran in Mound. Larry was a diligent worker. He worked for multiple companies including Tonka Toys, Lake Region Manufacturing, Modern Molding, as well as bartended at the Minnetonka Country Club and the Marriott Inn. Larry liked adventure and tried a little bit of everything. He always got along in life and constantly found ways to keep busy. He loved photography, hunting, fishing, and traveling. Larry was devoted to his family and time spent with them brought him great joy. His grandchildren were a special treasure to him. He will be deeply missed. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and June Stehr; father-in-law and mother-in-law Roland and Adele Lemke; brother-in-law William McDermott; sister-in-law Bonita Lemke. Larry is survived by his loving family: wife LaDonna; children Robert (Michelle) Stehr of Hastings, Patricia (Jamie Statts) Stehr of Monticello, Melissa (Greg) Anderson of Norcross; grandchildren Ellie Wells, Hannah Anderson, Axel Anderson, Lexi Ross; great-grandchild Mackenzie Wells; sister Anne Stehr of Mound; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Marcille McDermott of Houston, TX, Diane (Arnold) Gunderson of Mackentosh, Darwin (Marilyn) Lemke of Lyndale, Milan Lemke and significant other Pat Schmidt of Plato; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
