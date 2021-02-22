Larry R. Sharratt, age 82, of Waconia passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his residence. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home with Father Stan Mader as officiant. Visitation at the funeral home Saturday from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to EAA Chapter 1658 of Glencoe, MN and Ridgeview Foundation of Waconia, MN. Larry Russell Sharratt was born December 20, 1938 in Windom, MN, the son of Maurice and Vivian (Powell) Sharratt. After graduating high school, Larry joined the Army reserves. He studied at the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University. He was united in marriage to Sandra (Jutz) Sutton on April 8, 2000. Larry led a full and adventurous life. In the 70s and 80s, he farmed in Ogilvie, MN. While there, he served on the high school board and had held the office of chairperson. His primary occupation of School Business Manager brought him to Milaca and then Waconia. He excelled at his work and became a member of the Minnesota Association of School Business Officials (MASBO). Larry sought after knowledge and was a computer expert. He loved building airplanes and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He adored flying them and would store and fly his planes out of the Glencoe Airport. Larry was detailed and diligent and continued to work after retirement at Target and the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Larry was also active in his community. He was a member of the Lions Club and had volunteered at the Library. When not working, Larry enjoyed walking and reading. He delighted in the outdoors and traveling by car. He traveled by car to every US State (except Hawaii and Alaska). Larry also had a tremendous interest in Genealogy and was known as the family historian. Larry was quiet, reserved and humorous. His love of learning and seeking new adventures left a lasting legacy. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Maurice and Vivian Sharratt; brother Bob Sharratt; brother-in-law Gene Stobb; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ray and Hildreth Hippert; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Becky and Al Schierman . Larry is survived by his loving family: wife Sandra Sharratt of Waconia; children Larry “Mike” Sharratt and friend Shirell Nielson of Ogilvie, Pamela Sharratt of Colorado Springs, CO; step-children Tim Sutton and partner Kelli Tennyson of Minneapolis, Peggy Pierskalla and fiance Doug Larson of Plymouth; grandchildren Bob Jaeger, Collin Jaeger, Alysha Peterson-Sharratt; step-grandchildren Emmet Sutton, Aidan Sutton, Owen Sutton; great-grandchildren Sophia Belanger, Lakyn Jaeger; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Ruth Sharratt of Carlton; sister Joyce Stobb of Milaca; sisters-in-law Grace Sharratt of Roseville, Carol Zehnder of Hopkins; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
