Larry Edward Mueller, age 71, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home in Hamburg, Minnesota. Memorial service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment following at the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Donald Andrix. Organist: Cheryl Andrix. Congregational Hymns: “Beautiful Savior” and “In Thee Is Gladness.” Military Honors: Manthey-Asmus American Legion Post #433. Honorary Urn Bearers: Alex Williams, Addison Mueller. Urn Bearer: Max Mueller. Larry Edward Mueller was born on May 9, 1948, in Sibley County, Gaylord, Minnesota. He was the son of Edward and Lorraine (Johnson) Mueller. Larry was baptized as an infant on July 1, 1948, by Pastor Campbell and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 12, 1963, by Pastor Hadfield, both at United Church of Christ (Congo Church) in Gaylord, Minnesota. He received his education in Gaylord, Minnesota, graduating with the Gaylord High School Class of 1966. Larry entered active military service in the United States Navy on April 3, 1968, and served his country during the Vietnam War. He received an Honorable Discharge on January 16, 1970. On October 30, 1971, Larry was united in marriage to Linda Karels by Pastor L. Meyer at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. Larry and Linda made their home in Hamburg. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Stephanie and Nathan. Larry and Linda shared over 42 years of marriage together until Linda passed away on March 28, 2014. Larry worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Minnetonka, Minnesota, until 2011 when he retired. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Larry was also a member of the Manthey-Asmus American Legion Post #433 in Gaylord, DAV and Pheasants Forever. He served on the Hamburg City Council and the Hamburg Fire Department. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin on Leech Lake with his family. Larry passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at his home in Hamburg, Minnesota, at the age of 71 years, 7 months and 13 days. Blessed be his memory. Larry is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Williams and her husband Scott of Winsted, MN; son, Nathan Mueller and his wife Jennifer of Hutchinson, MN; grandchildren, Alex Williams, Max Mueller, Addison Mueller; sister, Sue Tessmer and her husband Randy of Gaylord, MN; brother, Chuck Mueller and his significant other Kathy of Lake Crystal, MN; sister-in-law, LaVern Graupman of Hamburg, MN; nieces and nephews, Scott Karels and his wife Denann, Jodi Hilgers and her husband Dan, Craig Tessmer and his wife Janna; other relatives and many friends. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lorraine Mueller; wife, Linda Mueller. Memorials preferred. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
