Larry Lee Johnson, 76, of rural Cologne, died of a stroke on July 19, 2020. Also known as “Governor/Mayor of Gotha” and “The Ethanol Answer Man,” Larry was known and loved by many and will be sorely missed. Funeral service held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at West Union Lutheran Church in Cologne. Interment West Union Lutheran Cemetery. Larry was born February 24, 1944 in St. Peter, MN, the son of Clifford and Marion Johnson. Larry attended District 24 one-room schoolhouse for grades 1-8 and graduated from Waconia High School. He attended the University of Minnesota and later farmed for three decades, initially with his brother Jim, raising turkeys and field crops. A life-long resident of San Francisco Township, Larry still lived on the property where he was raised on the banks of Silver Creek. He had a passion for growing trees, flowers and vegetables. He over-wintered hundreds of plants in his greenhouse. His Excel seed-starting spreadsheet listed 106 different varieties that he planted and nurtured, in his greenhouse, from early winter to transplanting time, in May. He cared for 80+ tomato plants and processed his tomatoes into dozens of quarts of tomato juice. Larry was active in the Minnesota Corn Growers Assn., transitioning into ethanol promotion with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. He later became a private consultant to the ethanol industry. He served on many boards and task forces, most recently as Secretary of AURI (Agricultural Utilization Research Institute). Larry volunteered many hours for “Launch” located in Chaska mentoring young adults. He traveled to every state in the U.S. and internationally, promoting the Ethanol industry. He was a life-long member of West Union Lutheran Church and served the church in many capacities, including chair of the church council at the time of his death. He developed and managed the West Union Community Gardens for many years and maintained the cemetery’s large raised garden built in memory of Larry’s father, Clifford. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Clifford A. and Marion Johnson. Larry is survived by his loving family: Sandy, his wife of 56 years; children Adam (Shelly) Johnson, Aaron Johnson (fiancée Laura) and Angela Johnson (Bob); grandchildren Heather (Mike) Thomason, Haley (Nate) Stier, Hannah Johnson (special friend Chris) Janessa Johnson, Evan Willoughby, and Austin Willoughby; great-grandchildren, Ezra and Evelyn Thomason; brothers Jim (Joanne), Clifford Bruce (Wanda); sister Joy Heimark (Charlie); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert (Shirley) Skawski, Francine (Eugene) Smith, Carol Brose; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers: Adam Johnson, Aaron Johnson, Erik Johnson, Jeff Johnson, David Smith, and Fletcher Johnson Honorary Casket Bearers: Heather Thomason, Haley Stier, Hannah Johnson, Janessa Johnson, Evan Willoughby, Austin Willoughby, and Brandon Heimark (Godson) Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia, 952.442.2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
