Larry L. Stender, age 73, of Waconia passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Gardens in Winsted.
Funeral Service held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East Second Street) in Waconia. Visitation Monday, June 20, 2022 from 4-7 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Larry was born on August 25, 1948 in Watertown, MN, the son of LeRoy and Marjorie (Lindenberg) Stender. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. On September 21, 1968 Larry was united in marriage to Phyllis J. Kuntz at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany. They were blessed with 3 sons and 54 years of marriage.
Larry grew up on the family, dairy farm in Watertown, MN. He met Phyllis, the love of his life, in his late teens. Larry lovingly provided for his family. He drove a Semi Truck for 30 years and retired from the Teamsters Union at the age of 52. Larry then began working for the Chaska Building Center and ran the rental center for approximately 7 years. His final 10 years before retirement, he worked with his eldest son at ASI.
Throughout his years, Larry lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, hot-rodding, 4-wheeling and going dancing. However, family was where he found the most joy. He especially adored his grandchildren and delighted in attending their many events. Larry was a helper, always there to lend a hand to his son's and friends with remodeling projects. He was known by all as the jokester and he knew more jokes than the average person. Larry's favorite saying, "Makes no difference to me", was a reflection of his easy-going personality. He could shoot the breeze with just about anyone and all who knew him were drawn to his infectious, positive outlook on life.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Marjorie Stender; brothers Lydel "Butch" Stender and Ricky Stender; father-in-law and mother-in-law Otto and Martha Kuntz.
Larry is survived by his loving family: wife Phyllis; sons and daughters-in-law Mark and Jody Stender of Norwood Young America, Chad and Tricia Stender of Winsted, Jamie and MacKenzie Stender of Winsted; grandchildren Brant Stender, Rilie Stender and fiance Justin Carlson, Samantha (Cody) Linton, Emma (Dylan) Gilmer, Corbyn Stender, Brock Stender; sisters Connie Gatz, Sherrie Leuthner, Linda Stieve, Patsy (Allen) Schug, LuAnn (Ron) Goede; brother-in-law Rodney Kuntz; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Brant Stender, Corbyn Stender, Brock Stender, Cody Linton, Dylan Gilmer and Justin Carlson.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com.
