Larry L. Stahlke

Larry L. Stahlke, age 92, of Waconia passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Glenfields Living with Care in Glencoe.

As per Larry's wishes, Chapel service held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Fireside Room at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant; visitation Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 4-7 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Luncheon following service on Friday. Prayer Service 7:00 P.M. Thursday evening. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

