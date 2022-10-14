Larry L. Stahlke, age 92, of Waconia passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Glenfields Living with Care in Glencoe.
As per Larry's wishes, Chapel service held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Fireside Room at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant; visitation Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 4-7 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Luncheon following service on Friday. Prayer Service 7:00 P.M. Thursday evening. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Larry was born February 24, 1930 in Waconia Township, MN, the son of Erwin and Luella (Zieroth) Stahlke. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia and later confirmed at the Waconia Moravian Church in Waconia. On October 9, 1954, Larry was united in marriage to Helen Hill at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Watertown, MN.
On January 16, 1952, Larry was inducted in the United States Army where he served until his Honorable Discharge on January 5, 1954 at Ft. Sheridan, Illinois. He was awarded the Occupation Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
Larry was a contractor building several houses around the area and later became an appraiser for the VA. He loved to hunt and was a member of the Waconia Hunt Club for many years. His hobbies included reading numerous books on WWII and Native American Culture, golfing and playing bridge.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife Helen; infant son; parents Erwin and Luella Stahlke; sister Elaine Stahlke; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Harriet (Robert) Johnson, Lois (Earl) Gatz, Lorraine (Jack) Arvidson, Jim Harriman.
Larry is survived by his loving family: son Stuart (Cheryl) Stahlke of Plato; grandchildren Benjamin (Amanda) Stahlke, Shauntel Stahlke; brother Lowell (Charlotte) Stahlke of Waconia; sister Donna Harriman of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
