Larry L. Quaas, age 74, of Norwood Young America passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at church on Friday. Interment in the church cemetery.
Larry Leon Quaas was born May 26, 1947 in Watertown, MN, the son of Benjamin and Lila (Barlau) Quaas. He was baptized and later confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. Larry graduated from Watertown High School in 1965. Shortly after graduation, he was drafted into the Army for two years, with time spent in Korea. On July 8, 1972 Larry was united in marriage to Linda Weiland at Minnetrista Baptist Church in St. Bonifacius.
Larry was a dedicated family man and loyal friend. He worked as a shipping and receiving clerk and also enjoyed helping out on the family farm. He was a handy man and delighted in working with wood, making a variety of crafts and fixing small engines. In his free time, Larry loved to hunt deer on the family farmland and fishing at Halstead Bay with Linda. He delighted in watching the MN Vikings and golf, treasure hunting at garage sales and riding his moped. Above all, Larry cherished time with loved ones. He adored gathering with family and visiting with everyone. Larry was selfless and was always there for anyone in need. He will be dearly missed.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Lila Quaas; niece Jessica Quaas; father-in-law and mother-in-law Lamont and Viola Weiland.
Larry is survived by his loving family: wife Linda; son Don Quaas; brothers Darrell Quaas of Dassel, Keith Quaas of Mayer, Kevin Quaas of Waconia; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Barbara (Tom) Heitz of St. Bonifacius, Monty (Shirley) Weiland of Delano, Susan (Delbert) Meyer of Minnetrista; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Don Quaas, Kevin Quaas, Keith Quaas, Jeremy Quaas, Carter Quaas and Delbert Meyer.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
