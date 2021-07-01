Larry James Scherber, age 80, of Watertown passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo, MN with Pastor Dave Hoadley officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Iten’s Watertown Funeral Home. Larry was born February 26, 1941 in Rogers, MN, the son of Willard and Barbara (Laflin) Scherber. He married his high school sweetheart, Lana P. Fleming on March 18, 1961. Larry and Lana lived a few places early in their lives together, including a small hobby farm in Mayer, MN. Eventually, they bought a home outside of Watertown where they lived for 42 years. Larry graduated from Elk River High School and supported his family farm until his father-in-law, Edgar Fleming, introduced him to his lifelong career as a Union Pipefitter for Local 539, Minneapolis, MN. He retired after 39 years of service at the age of 58. Larry loved many things in life, but most of all his family, for whom he would do anything and was always there to lend a helping hand. He was very proud of his four children, but was especially proud of his 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Larry had many hobbies through the years, and he perfected them all. He restored old hot rods, including a ‘50 Ford, “Blue Moon” and a ‘42 Ford, “Summertime Blues.” After retirement, his passions shifted to woodworking, where he made many keepsakes that his family will enjoy for years. He built each granddaughter a cedar chest and each grandson an heirloom toolchest. He was an avid bargain hunter and loved garage sales, where he began buying old musical instruments, repairing, and eventually selling them for a small profit. But most of all, Larry loved and enjoyed the company of others. He would make friends wherever he went and was a great conversationalist and had a smile that will not be forgotten. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Lana; parents Willard and Barbara Scherber; brother Murray Scherber; sister-in-law Gretchen Scherber; father-in-law and mother-in-law Edgar and Geraldine Fleming. Larry is survived by his loving family including children: Terry (Lisa) Scherber, Jody (Greg) Hartwig, Becky (Oscar) Paretta, Russ (Barb) Scherber; 10 grandchildren: Jessica (Quintin) Branch, Stephanie Hartwig, Brittany (Mark) Deeton, Sarah (Matt) Honer, Jacob Scherber, Michael Scherber, Kyle Scherber, Nick Paretta, Marin Scherber, Stacy Scherber; two great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Hartwig and Riley Branch; brother Neil (Janice) Scherber; sisters Carol (Joe) Duerr and Gail (Bruce) Sonnenberg; nieces and nephews and many relatives and friends.
