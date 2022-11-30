Larry D. Millender

Larry Millender, age 62, of Mayer passed away suddenly Saturday, November 26, 2022 at U of M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Gathering of family and friends held Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St.) in Waconia. Memorial and interment at a later date in Carroll, Iowa.

