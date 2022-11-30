Larry D. Millender

Larry Millender, age 62, of Mayer passed away suddenly Saturday, November 26, 2022 at U of M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Gathering of family and friends held Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St.) in Waconia. Memorial and interment at a later date in Carroll, Iowa.
Larry was born in Buena Vista, Iowa. He grew up in Carroll, Iowa, and graduated from Carroll High School in 1979. He played left guard in football, was a member of the Humanities Club and was the Senior Class President. Larry graduated with an Associates degree from Kirkwood Community College in 1983, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Recreation from Northwest Missouri State University in December of 1984. Larry met his wife of 37 years at Northwest Missouri State, and they were married May 23, 1985, in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Larry started his career in the YMCA serving as an Aquatic Director at the Shawnee YMCA. Over the next 13 years, Larry continued to advance in his career with the YMCA, serving as Youth Sports Coordinator, Aquatics Director, and Executive Director working for YMCAs in Conroe and Dumas, Texas, and Kansas City, Missouri. He was then recruited by Streator Store Fixtures and moved to Chaska, Minnesota, in 1997, later settling in Waconia in 1999. Larry was elected as Waconia city councilman from 2009-2012, was active in the Waconia Lions Club, and served as Waconia Lions Club President. Larry coached both of his boys in football, baseball, and soccer. This passion for working with youth eventually led him back into the field of recreation.
From 2014 to present, he worked for several cities in various leadership positions finally landing at Safari Island (at the request of his youngest son) after semi-retiring. He filled in wherever needed as a lifeguard, swimming instructor, and most recently, fulfilling a dream of learning how to drive the Zamboni.
Larry and his family relocated to Mayer in June of 2017, and he was elected to the Mayer City Council in 2021. People naturally gravitated to Larry as he was always the life of the party with his quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor. He loved big and this was evident in the love he displayed for his wife and two sons. They were his life. He was a devoted husband and father who touched so many lives in a positive and meaningful way. He was funny, fun, exasperating, sensitive, sentimental and kind. He would do anything for anybody.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Martha Millender.
Larry is survived by his loving family: wife LeAnn Millender; sons Austin Millender and fiancé Kaitlin Thurman, Will Millender; sister Sue (Brad) Wagoner; father-in-law and mother-in-law Jerry and Judy Hill; sister-in-law Laura (Ron) Shelton; nieces and nephews Stephanie (Danny) Kimball, Erin Wagoner, Dylan Shelton and fiancé Katelynn Steele, Luke Shelton; other relatives and many dear friends.
Larry believed in giving back to the community and was passionate about all kids receiving a fair opportunity to play a sport or attend a camp regardless of their financial situation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for a scholarship fund to be established in Larry's name to help enable youth to play a sport or attend a camp.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
