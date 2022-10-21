LaDonna E. Benson

LaDonna Edith Benson (Plath), age 86, of Waconia, formerly of Bird Island passed away peacefully into our Heavenly Father's arms October 12th, 2022.
Memorial Service 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant. Visitation held 1 hour prior. Interment in the church cemetery.
LaDonna was born November 21, 1935 on a farm in Wood Lake MN to Arthur and Edith Plath and attended school in Wood Lake as well. In 1956 she wed the love of her life, Norman Benson and would be married for 63 years. During that time, she worked in several medical offices before she had her three children. In 1970 the family moved from St Paul, MN to Hector, MN where she lived on a farm for one year. She had recalled how the kids loved the smell of the farm and would help chase the pigs into the barn. Soon after that, the family moved to Bird Island, MN where she became an active member and served as church secretary at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. In 1979 she was asked to work for the George Paur Insurance Agency and retired after 20 years as a valued piece of the business.
In October of 2000, Norm and LaDonna decided to move to Waconia where they joyfully spent their retirement years. She enjoyed many years at Green Lake in Spicer, MN which served to be a great summer get-a-way. LaDonna was a person that was loved by all that met and knew her. She enjoyed entertaining and serving others over a cup of coffee or a hand-baked meal. She could be found many years canning delicious pickles, baking scrumptious pies or spoiling her grandkids with her homemade banana bread. She mostly valued family time and truly loved spending time with all her kids and grandkids as much as she possibly could. She adored each one of her grandkids and faithfully prayed for them and shared her love of Jesus with them. She will be dearly missed and leaves a litany of great memories of her smiling face.
LaDonna leaves behind her children Jeff (Ruth Bohm) Benson of Alpharetta, Ga, Cindy (Jim) Parkhurst of Medina, Brad (Nancy VanKeulen) Benson of Waconia; grandchildren Nick Parkhurst, Erin (Chris) Yates, Evan (Sydney) Parkhurst, Brandon Benson, Natalie Benson, Blake Parkhurst; brother Bill (Joy) Plath; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Elvin (Faye) Benson, Lyle Benson, Harvey (Brenda) Benson, Stan (Virginia) Benson, Vonnie Walsh, Audrey Wells, Tom Sr. (Donna) Benson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
LaDonna is preceded in death by her husband Norman; parents Arthur and Edith Plath; brother Arthur Plath; sisters Elaine (Bud) Bruss, Lalah (Dave) Bahn.
LaDonna's confirmation verse was Psalm 145: 18 & 19 - The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth. He fulfills the desire of those who fear him; he also hears their cry and saves them.
Memorials preferred to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
