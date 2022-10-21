LaDonna E. Benson

LaDonna Edith Benson (Plath), age 86, of Waconia, formerly of Bird Island passed away peacefully into our Heavenly Father's arms October 12th, 2022.

Memorial Service 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant. Visitation held 1 hour prior. Interment in the church cemetery.

