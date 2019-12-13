Kevin C. Mott, age 63 of Waconia, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his residence. Memorial service 2 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Kevin Curtis Mott was born February 17, 1956 in Minneapolis, the son of Curtis R. and Donna L. (Johnson) Mott. On January 30, 1981, Kevin was united in marriage with Deborah J. Smalley in Geneva, IL. This union of 38 years was blessed with sons Kevin and Jon. Kevin was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time enjoying mother nature. He cherished time at the cabin with his sons, siblings, nieces and nephews. Often Kevin could be found smoking meat and fish. He loved to barbeque in his backyard. Kevin will be remembered for his love of music, his talkative and loving nature, who was always fun to be around. Kevin is preceded in death by his son Andrew Curtis Mott; parents Curtis and Donna Mott; his grandparents. Kevin is survived by his loving family: wife Deborah Mott; sons Kevin A. Mott and his special friend Gwen DeGolier, Jon P. Mott; brothers Paul Mott and his wife Sherry, Steve Mott and his wife JoAnne; sister Sue Tupy and her husband Ron; other relatives and many friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Kevin C. Mott
