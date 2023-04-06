Ketih E. Sjodin

Keith E. Sjodin, age 72, of Waconia passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Memorial Service Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church (800 Waconia Pkwy N) in Waconia with Rev. Adam White as officiant. Gathering of friends and family 1 hour prior to the service.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.