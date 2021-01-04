Kenneth "Shifty" J. Schmakel

Kenneth “Shifty” Schmakel, age 83 of Waconia, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at his residence. Memorial service 7 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia with Rev. Robert Alsleben as officiant. Gathering of family and friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Kenneth James “Shifty” Schmakel was born December 19, 1937 in Waconia, the son of Walter T. Schmakel and Alvina (Terwedo) Schmakel. Ken was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. On January 13, 1968, Ken was united in marriage with Alyce Torgrimson in Waconia. This union of 52 years was blessed with children Mark and Julie. Ken was an employee of Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia for 30 years specializing in building maintenance. He was a lifelong resident of Waconia and was proud to service his community as a member of the Waconia Fire Department for 26 years. When not spending time at work or at the fire hall, Ken could be found enjoying a good visit with neighbors and friends or working on his ‘64 Impala. Ken never missed the morning coffee trip to Colony Plaza. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to spend time fishing, hunting and camping. Ken enjoyed bowling and was a member of multiple bowling leagues. Ken will be sadly missed by his family and will be remembered for his strong willed personality who was a friend to all. Ken is preceded in death by his parents Walter T. and Alvina Schmakel; brothers Walter W. Schmakel, Larry Schmakel, Neil (Mary) Schmakel; sisters Bertha in infancy, Marlene McPadden, Joanne (Donald) Karels, Lois (Edgar) Winckel, Vera (Wallace) Dressel; father-in-law and mother-in-law Thor and Pauline Torgrimson; brother-in-law Roland Torgrimson; sisters-in-law Donna Schumacher, Thorlene Koppendrayer. Ken is survived by his loving family: wife Alyce Schmakel of Waconia; son Mark Schmakel of Waconia; daughter Julie Schmakel of St. Bonifacius; sister Sharon Pearson of Golden Valley; brothers Charles (Marlene) Schmakel of Waconia, Dale (Faith) Schmakel of Bloomington, LeRoy (Penny) Schmakel of Waconia; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Delores Schmakel of Waconia, Nancy Schmakel of Waconia, Kenneth (Linda) Torgrimson of Texas, Gloria Torgrimson of Circle Pines; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.