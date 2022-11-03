Kenneth R. Kelzer, age 56, of Waconia formerly Florida, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader and Father Clayton Forner as Celebrants of the Mass. Visitation Sunday, November 6 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
After graduating from Holy Trinity High School in Winsted, MN, Ken joined the US Army and worked as a watercraft operator from 1984-1988. It was during this time with stations in Virginia, Panama, the Philippine Islands, and Hawaii that Ken developed a love of the ocean, travel, and tropical climates.
Not just an adventurer, Ken was an entrepreneur. After settling in Florida, he worked as a concrete cutter, eventually opening his own company, Kelzer Concrete Cutting, with clients including NASA and The Disney Corporation. Firmly believing in the "work smarter not harder" philosophy, he designed, developed, and patented a quick connect threaded coupler for diamond blade wall saws - Patent 01/2553449 issued 03/25/2004. With a keen and very narrow interest in meteorology, he could always be counted on to deliver the Florida weather report to his siblings when Minnesota temperatures dipped below zero.
Ken was most proud of his daughter, Amanda, and being her Dad was his favorite adventure. He especially loved planning special trips for the two of them and cherished every memory made. He was charming to a fault, genuinely loved to laugh and tease. He had a soft spot for anyone in need and always looked for ways to help others. He truly enjoyed working side by side with family and friends. He made new friends wherever he went and enjoyed old friends all his days. Loved by so many, his loss is felt by all.
Ken was preceded in death by his father Leon Kelzer; brother-in-law Kevin Stotts; grandparents Robert and Dorothy Asp, Raymond and Genevieve Kelzer.
Ken is survived by his loving family: daughter Amanda Kelzer of Florida; mother Marilyn Kelzer; sisters and brothers Laurie (Ken) Forner of Carver, Ardis Stotts of Buffalo, Alan (Joanne) Kelzer of Plato, Marie Elaine of St. Paul, Lois (Matthew) Loeser of Oak Park, Betty (Troy) Baumann of Plato; nieces and nephews Jenna (Miguel) Salinas, Danielle (Genaro) Campos II, Taryn (Eric) Menth, Father Clayton Forner, Leanne (Blake) Ingman, Meghann Eiden, Elisia Kelzer, Lindsey Kelzer, Nicole Kelzer, Thomas (Kayla) VonBerge, Anna VonBerge, Sarah VonBerge, Justin Storms, Allyna Storms, Tyler Baumann; aunts and uncles Eunice Vinkemeier, Erna Gallagher, Denis Kelzer, Charles (Marcia) Asp, Beverly (Merlin) Koppendrayer, Scott Asp, Bonnie (Gary) Rasmussen, Kimberly Smith, Geraldine (Brad) Johnson, Bill (Jackie) Asp, Barbara Asp; cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
