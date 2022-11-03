Kenneth R. Kelzer

Kenneth R. Kelzer, age 56, of Waconia formerly Florida, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader and Father Clayton Forner as Celebrants of the Mass. Visitation Sunday, November 6 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.