Kenneth O. Quaas

Kenneth O. Quaas, age 83, of Mayer passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Memorial service 11:00 AM Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave. N.) in Mayer. Gathering of family and friends 4-7:00 PM Wednesday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and also Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.