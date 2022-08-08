Kenneth O. Quaas, age 83, of Mayer passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial service 11:00 AM Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church (121 Bluejay Ave. N.) in Mayer. Gathering of family and friends 4-7:00 PM Wednesday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and also Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Kenneth Otto Quaas was born January 26, 1939 in Minneapolis, the son of Fred and Bertha (Rolf) Quaas. He was baptized February 19, 1939 at Zion Lutheran Church, Benton Township, Cologne and later confirmed his faith in the Lord on March 29, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer. Kenneth attended Zion Lutheran School in Mayer and graduated from Watertown High School in 1957.
Kenneth enlisted in the United States Army Reserves in June of 1957 and was activated during the Berlin Crisis in 1961. He served until receiving an Honorable Discharge in January of 1965 at which time he was a Sergeant.
On November 5, 1960, Kenneth was united in marriage with Marla Stender at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Excelsior. This union was blessed with children Brian, Bradley, Brent, Amy and Tara.
Kenneth had worked as a welder and carpenter. He had served Watertown Township as its clerk for 23 years. He had also been a member of the Mayer Fire Department. Kenneth enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball which he played in high school and for many years for the Mayer Blazers. Kenneth enjoyed playing Sheepshead, reading mysteries and putting together puzzles. He was a faithful Twins and Vikings fan.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Bertha Quaas, Mabel Quaas; father-in-law and mother-in-law Fred and Selma Stender; sister Marlene (Charles) Schmidt, brother-in-law Duane Pevestorf; great grandson Micah Baynes.
Kenneth is survived by his loving family: wife Marla Quaas; children Brian (Joanie) Quaas, Bradley (Theresa) Quaas, Brent (Monica) Quaas, Amy Knutson, Tara (Marty) Seltz; grandchildren Gerrick (Dee) Quaas, Blake Baynes, Chad (Stephanie) Baynes, Jesse (Abby) Quaas, Evan (Kelli Kennedy) Quaas, William (Bairet) Lenzen-Eiter, Derek (fiancé Sara Behling) Lenzen, Matthew (Sydney Wongdock) Lenzen, Samantha (Adam) Danielson, Clayton Quaas, Kendra (fiancé Kody DeLange) Knutson, Megan (Nathan Madson) Knutson, Greta Knutson, Grace Knutson, Jack Seltz, Owen Seltz, Emmett Seltz; great grandchildren Jonathan, Mackenna, Logan, Dylan, Weston, Levi, Josiah, Rowan, Cassel, Decker, Veda, Henry and Everett; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Vergeane and Ronald Groenke, Bonnie and Lynn Mueller, RaNaye and Richard Ische; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
