Kenneth John Trnka, age 88, of Waconia passed away peacefully December 9, 2020 at The Estates Rehab Center in St. Louis Park. Ken was born in Lonsdale, MN on January 14, 1932, son of Joseph and Lillian (Simon) Trnka. He graduated from New Prague High School in 1949 and briefly attended Minnesota School of Business. In 1951, Ken enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served 4 years on the USS Randolph Aircraft Carrier and was honorably discharged in 1954. On December 28, 1953, he married his childhood sweetheart, Charlotte (Novotny) Trnka at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lonsdale, MN. Together they shared what would have been 67 years of marriage this month. He was blessed with three children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren with another one due in April 2021. In 1958, Ken graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BA in Secondary Education. He immediately started teaching at Waconia High School and continued night school for his master’s equivalency in Math and Social Studies. For the next 33 years, he taught Math, coached the high school wrestling and track teams, taught Driver’s Ed and was appointed Athletic Director for 10 years. Ken loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and travel. He earned his pilot’s license in his 20’s and throughout his life owned planes and flew locally and into Canada for fishing trips. He also enjoyed the Minnesota lakes and was an avid water skier, diver and was on call when needed for rescue operations on Lake Waconia. Ken and Charlotte traveled to Arizona in the winters after they both retired from their teaching careers. They enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren in sunny Arizona when they came to visit. Ken is survived by his loving family; wife Charlotte Trnka; children Lisa (Erik Moe), Lori (Wade Holasek), Paul (Tracy); grandchildren Evan, Nicole (Ben Tegels), Weston, Rozlyn, Kyler, Riley, MacKenna (Thomas Koehler), Jaydan, Jordyn; great-grandchildren Raelynn and Maverick. Ken will lay to rest at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery as part of a private gathering. A memorial service will be held for Ken at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia on a later date.
