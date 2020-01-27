Kenneth Geib, age 73, of Gaylord, formerly of Hamburg, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus in Fridley, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday, January 26, 2020, from Noon to 2 p.m. at the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop. There was a luncheon following at Tanker Bay. Kenneth Roy Geib was born on April 27, 1946, in Lucan, Minnesota. He was the son of Elwood and Eleanor (Busse) Geib. Kenneth was baptized as an infant at St. Paul’s Evangelical and Reform Church in Henderson. He received his GED from Central High School in Norwood. Kenneth served with the Army Reserves. On June 16, 1986, Kenneth was united in marriage to Sherry (Reese) Schaefer at the Chapel of the Fountain in Las Vegas. After their marriage, the couple resided in Hamburg and later moved to Gaylord. Kenneth was employed as a truck driver for Oak Grove Dairy, retiring in 2003. Kenneth enjoyed riding motorcycles, classic car and car shows, watching TV and taking naps. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. Kenneth passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus in Fridley at the age of 73 years. Blessed be his memory. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Sherry Geib of Gaylord, MN; children, Chad Schaefer of Glencoe, MN, Melanie Olson and her significant other Mark Weber of Green Isle, MN, and Jeremy Schaefer and his wife Shannon of Delano, MN; grandchildren, Tyann Schaefer, Sophie Olson, Sarah Olson, Hunter Schaefer, Ella Schaefer, and Rayna Schaefer; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Schaefer, Weston Schaefer, and Wren Schaefer; step-granddaughter, Jayme Sebastian and her husband, TC; brother, Kevin Geib of Arlington, MN; sisters-in-law, Dianna Gilbert and her husband Gary of LeSueur, MN and Chari Holland and her husband Scott of Owatonna, MN; brothers-in-law, Douglas Reese and his significant other J.D. Ivey of Hackensack, MN and Mitchell Reese and his significant other Kaasi Cox of Shakopee, MN; mother-in-law, Betty LaDuke of LeSueur, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Elwood and Eleanor Geib; daughter-in-law, Misty Schaefer; brothers Melvin (Sharon) Geib and Curt Geib. Arrangements by Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop, Minnesota. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com. Please click on obituaries and guest book.
Kenneth Geib
