Kenneth E. Melchert, age 68 of Watkins, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his residence. Funeral Service 4 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Robert Alsleben officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Kenneth Edward Melchert was born August 18, 1952 in Waconia, the son of Roy and Shirley (Joesting) Melchert. After graduating from Mayer Lutheran High School, Ken enlisted in the United States Navy. He served his country for 21 years after which time he received his Honorable Discharge. Ken returned to Minnesota and purchased a home in rural Watkins. He worked until his retirement at Dura Supreme Cabinetry in Howard Lake. On January 6, 1980, Ken was united in marriage to Mari Callahan at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. Ken enjoyed camping, fishing and being outdoors. He will be remembered for his quiet and reserved nature. Ken is preceded in death by his wife Mari; father Roy Melchert; brother Allan Melchert; baby brother Melchert; grandparents William and Bertha Melchert, Ted and Lydia Joesting; brothers-in-law Brian, Dennis, Barry and Tim Callahan. Ken is survived by his loving family: mother Shirley Melchert of Waconia; sisters and brothers Barb Melchert of Waconia, Carol (Paul) Reinke of Oakdale, John Melchert of Waconia, Jim Melchert of Waconia, Kathy “Katie” Melchert of Waconia, Ted Melchert of Mayer, Pat (Mike) Guennigsmann of Watertown, Tim Melchert of Waconia; sister-in-law Kim Melchert of Waconia; nieces and nephews Adam Reinke and friend Elise, Kim Melchert, Tina Knight, Holly Guennigsmann and friend Carter, Sara Guennigsmann, Dylan Melchert, Tyler Melchert, Kory Melchert, Abby Melchert and friend Blake, Kyle Melchert, Dillon Jobe and wife Ashley; great nieces and nephews Brinley, Camden, Elliana and Walter; other relatives and friends. Serving as casket bearers Ken’s brothers and sisters. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
