Keith L. H. Ziermann

Keith Ziermann, age 63 of Delano, passed away October 9, 2021.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church (435 Bridge Ave. E.) in Delano with Rev. Paul Marggraf officiating. Visitation ALL AT THE CHURCH Friday 4-8:00 PM and Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Mayer, MN to be held after a luncheon at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. The service will be live streamed on Mt. Olive's YouTube site.
Pallbearers are Bob Farniok, Andy Fasching, Scott Iversen, Steve Lytle, Paul Marggraf, Mike Poppler and Jeff Schwartz. Keith's nieces and nephews are honorary pallbearers.
Keith Lowell Harold Ziermann was born on March 15, 1958 in Watertown, MN. He was the youngest of Hilbert and Martha (Latzig) Ziermann's nine children. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer, MN on April 6, 1958 by Pastor Fred Reidel and confirmed on May 21, 1972 at Zion by Pastor Gerald Peske. He received his education at Zion Lutheran School in Mayer and Waconia High School. On July 30, 1999 Keith was united in marriage with Pamela Kay Reinitz at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital Chapel allowing Pam's mom to be part of the ceremony. A reaffirmation of marriage was held at Bloomington Lutheran Church on October 30, 1999.
Keith was raised to have a strong work ethic which continued throughout his life. This included hauling propane, driving semi for Quast Transfer and Twinco Romax and finishing his career working highway maintenance for Hennepin County from where he retired in 2012. After retirement Keith continued to keep busy with many projects, serving on the church properties board, helping friends and family. He always had a big smile when helping friends with their farm fieldwork by driving tractors and semis. Keith was very intelligent, quick witted, a great sense of humor and blessed with a lot of common sense. He could fix, update, improve and come up with solutions to a problem. Many conversations with Pam started with, "I was thinking..." Life was never dull with Keith around. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He had many interests and wasn't afraid to try a new hobby. Some of his interests included his dogs, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, playing cards with the boys, playing cards and games with friends, bowling leagues, riding his Harleys, vacations especially to Florida, Hawaii, Bahamas and cruises. Bottom line, anytime he could hang out with family and friends was a good time. He enjoyed sports whether playing, coaching or umping baseball/softball games or playing hockey as a kid with buddies on a rink lit with old Christmas lights. He enjoyed Minnesota sports such as Northstars, Lynx and especially the Vikings and Twins. Keith and Pam enjoyed going to Fort Myers and spending time at baseball spring training games, especially when joined by friends and family. With Keith what you saw was what you got. Keith could talk to anyone and was comfortable in any situation whether it be a function requiring he wear a dreaded necktie or on vacation finding the most out-of-the-way establishment frequented by the locals. Keith had various collections. The main one was anything John Deere up to and including older tractors. He even did some tractor pulling with them just for fun. Keith was known for being an excellent cook (no recipes needed) and loved to entertain and host parties. He was especially known for his smoked turkey and a variety of homemade sausages. Keith battled cancer 4 times since 2010. He fought the disease with a strong faith and tremendous attitude. In 2010 every day he showed up for radiation he just bounded into the clinic with a smile and sometimes with blueberry muffins. With hard work and perseverance, he was able to do things doctors didn't think would be possible after various surgeries or treatments. The greatest gift Keith gave his family and friends was his strong faith. The last cancer battle started in 2020 and he again fought hard. Even though this cancer took him from us we are comforted in knowing he was not afraid and rejoiced as he knew what a wonderful place was waiting for him in heaven.
Keith is survived by his loving wife and companion Pam and siblings Marcy Williams, Harriet (Lloyd) Hansen, Marty (Sharon), Harvey (Betsy), Doug (Joanne), Curtis (Sue) and brother-in-law Marcel Fasching (Bonnie Alsleben); nieces and nephews (Karen, Renita, Jason, Jeff, Steven, Kristine, Tom, Angelique, Joe, John, Paul, Ben, Phillip, Dan, Jared, Matt and Andy), their spouses and significant others; great nieces and nephews and a great-great nephew; uncles and aunts Martin (Ruth) Latzig, Roland (Carol) Latzig, Lowell Latzig, Leona Latzig, Marie Latzig; cousins; Pam's family and many friends. He will be missed dearly by his "girls" (labs) Mace and Cayenne.
Keith loved his family with nieces and nephews holding a very special place in his heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents Hilbert and Martha Ziermann; sister Patty Fasching; brother Harlan Ziermann; in-laws Clifford and Helen Reinitz; grandparents Paul and Margaret Latzig, step grandmother Selma Latzig, Edward and Wilhelmina Ziermann; uncles and aunts from the Latzig family: Elmer, Roy (Ellen), Hildegarde (Leland) Schwartz, Harold, Marcella (Orlando) Gebhardt, Darlene and from the Ziermann family: Erwin, Otto, George (Evelyn), Elmer (Louise), Marvin (Gladys), Anna (Robert) Groenke, Helen (Ruben) Mielke and Ella (John) Burandt.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
