Keith E. Sjodin, age 72, of Waconia passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Memorial Service Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church (800 Waconia Pkwy N) in Waconia with Rev. Adam White as officiant. Gathering of friends and family 1 hour prior to the service.
Keith Edward Sjodin was born September 21, 1950 in Two Harbors, MN. He grew up on a farm in Silver Creek, MN with his parents, John and Elsa Sjodin, his brothers Al and Jim and his sister Mabel.
Keith attended the University of Minnesota but after the death of his father, he moved home to live with his mother and finish his education at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
One weekend while home from college, Keith spotted a cute car hop at the local A & W. He got her number and called to ask her for a date. She said "yes" because she liked the sound of his voice. And, as they say, the rest was history.
Keith was an accomplished cellist and was accepted into The Julliard School, but instead chose to pursue his law degree at the University of Minnesota. On August 25,1973, while still in Law School, he married his cute car hop, Mary. Upon finishing law school in 1975, Keith and Mary moved to Waconia, MN where he joined the law firm that eventually bore his name: Melchert, Hubert and Sjodin.
Keith and Mary built a beautiful life together in Waconia with their two children, Kristopher and Karissa, where he was an active member of his community. Most notably, he was a Charter Member of the Waconia-West Carver Rotary Club, leading the foreign exchange program, was a board member of the Minnesota Trial Association, a member of the Minnesota Association of Justice, served as Waconia's City Attorney, was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church and a 30 + year member of their choir. But perhaps his greatest role was as a proud Grandpa to Tyler, Ben, Ellie and Joey.
Keith was known for his warm smile, quick laugh, humble and gentle nature, and his ability to make anyone feel welcome and accepted. He had a special way of connecting with people and forging meaningful relationships that lasted a lifetime. He cherished his weekly lunches and tee times with his buddies, fishing trips, boat rides with neighbors, singing with his Quartet and catching up with family and friends, near and far.
Keith Sjodin leaves behind a legacy of love, music, and kindness. He will be remembered as a devoted family man, an accomplished attorney, a talented musician, and a true and fair friend.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents John and Elsa; son Kristopher; brothers Jerry, Jim, Al; sister Mabel.
Keith is survived by his loving family: wife of 49 years Mary; daughter Karissa (Tim); daughter in-law Erin; grandchildren Ellie, Tyler, Joey, Ben; sister Kathy; as well as countless friends, colleagues, and extended family.
Keith's family is heartbroken over the loss of this incredible man, but they are comforted to know that after 9 years without him on Earth, he has been reunited with his beloved son, Kristopher, and we have no doubt they are hunting grouse, fishing, drinking beer, talking about music and just enjoying each other's easy company.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
