Katie "Mutti" Matilda Feickert

Katie Matilda Feickert (Viebrock) of Waconia, MN died on May 22, 2020 at the age of 100, while residing in a nursing home in Waconia. Katie was born in Worpswede, Germany on February 8, 1920, grew up with her mother and three brothers and married Rudy Feickert on December 14, 1940, who was then serving in the German Navy. During the time her husband was a prisoner being held in France, Katie and her two daughters became refugees and were separated due to the sad effects of war. Meanwhile, Katie had to go to work in order to provide the basic necessities of life for herself and both daughters. Her interests in keeping her daughters healthy, led her to train with a health care doctor. The family remained in Germany until 1951, at which time Rudy, Katie and their daughters immigrated to America to start over and begin a new life. It was during this time, while the family was living in New York, that Katie was contacted by one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who explained the wonderful promises found in the Bible, and God’s promise that in time, man will never again experience war and its horrible effects. She was also eager to learn that in the future, all mankind would be given the opportunity to live forever on earth. Katie’s studying the Bible and her love for truth, prompted her to become one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was baptized on September 10, 1955 at a Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses held on Long Island, NY. Katie’s knowledge of the Bible led her to become a full-time minister. She enjoyed sharing the wonderful hope the Bible holds out for everyone. Katie spent the next 16 years as a student of the God’s Word until the fall of 1971 when Rudy and Katie moved to Prior Lake Minnesota, to join both her married daughters who were now living close by. Over the next 49 years, Katie helped many individuals come to know about Jehovah God. She was characterized by her love for people, her caring attitude, her warmth, her great cooking and the hospitality she showed. As she lived through those next 49 years, anyone who spent some time with Katie, came away refreshed and truly honored. Having a cup of coffee with her, was one of life’s best experiences. She was especially fond of her little dog, “Shatzie,” and to her family, she was known as “Mutti” (in German—mother). She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband Rudy Feickert, her three brothers and daughter Ute Kauder. She is survived by her loving daughter Elke (Joel) Ciaccio; grandchildren: Timothy (Terry) Ciaccio, David (Tracy) Ciaccio, Jonathan (Jackie) Ciaccio, Tanya (Karl) Knisely, Joshua (Andrea) Kauder, Alex (Suzanne) Rasmussen; great-grandchildren: Jordan Ciaccio, Kristine Ciaccio, Lauren (Darren) Thomas, Gianna Ciaccio, Turin Ciaccio, Logan Knisely, Skuyler Knisely, Hudson Knisely, Cooper Knisely, Ezra Knisely, Harrison Kauder, Bianca Kauder; great-great grandchildren: Bella Thomas, Ari Thomas, Evelyn Thomas, Isla Thomas; and her son-in-law, Al Kauder. A memorial service will be delayed until mid-August. An open house is planned for all those who knew Katie.
