Kathryn "Kathy" Lynn Young

Kathryn “Kathy” Lynn (Zellmann) Young, age 64, of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A Private Family Memorial Service was held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, Minnesota. A Public Graveside Service will be held in the spring. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Aaron Holmgren Special Music: “Little Drummer Boy”, “Silent Night”, “How Great Thou Art” and “Angels Among Us” ~ Alabama Congregational Hymns: “On Eagle’s Wings” & “Just As I Am” Honorary Urn Bearers: Kathy’s Grandchildren ~ Shallimar Schultz, Beckett Schultz, Kaelyn Schultz Kathryn “Kathy” Lynn (Zellmann) Young was born on July 9, 1956, in Glencoe, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Byron and Alice (Tonn) Zellmann. Kathryn was baptized as an infant on July 29, 1956, by Pastor A. F. Vomhof and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth on March 22, 1970, by Pastor Norman Steinke both at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, Minnesota. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 27:1. Kathy received her education in Lester Prairie, Minnesota, graduating with the Class of 1974. On September 1, 1978, Kathryn was united in marriage to Bruce Young in Watertown, South Dakota. Kathy and Bruce made their home in Lester Prairie, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Amber, Joseph and Christian. Kathy and Bruce shared over 42 years of marriage. Kathy offered daycare to many families. She also worked at Softsoap in Chaska, and MRCI in Shakopee, as a production supervisor. Kathy was an active member of Bethel Lutheran church in Lester Prairie. As her ministry to the church, Kathy served on the church council and currently was the treasurer of the church. Kathy and Bruce did foster care for over 75 children for 10 years during the same time as she provided daycare. Kathy enjoyed reading, cross stitch, crocheting, watching reality television shows and having campfires. She loved listening to Alabama and Dwight Yokum and watching the Minnesota Vikings. Kathy’s true passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved watching all of her grandson, Beckett’s, sporting activities and her granddaughter, Kaelyn’s T-ball and dance. Kathy liked to tease Beckett and called him “peanut” and she called Kaelyn “Twink”. Kathy passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the age of 64 years, 3 months and 22 days. Blessed be her memory. Kathryn is survived by her: Husband, Bruce Young of Lester Prairie, MN; Daughter, Amber Schultz and her husband, Tony, of Lester Prairie, MN; Sons, Joseph Young and his wife, Gina, of Watertown, MN, Christian Young of Lester Prairie, MN; Grandchildren, Shallimar Schultz, Beckett Schultz, Kaelyn Schultz; Sisters, Sandy Anderson of Lester Prairie, MN, Pam Munsch and her husband, Doug, of New Auburn, MN, Mary Fillbrandt and her husband, Bruce, of New Germany, MN, Judi Unglaub and her husband, Ron, of Lester Prairie, MN; Brother-In-Law, Rodney Kuntz of Lester Prairie, MN; Aunt, Maxine Almquist of Lester Prairie, MN; Uncle, Louis Tonn of New Mexico; Nephews, Nieces, Other relatives and many friends. Kathryn is preceded in death by her Parents, Byron and Alice Zellmann; Father-In-Law and Mother-In-Law, Benjamin and Beverly Young; Brothers, Kendall Zellmann, Daryl Zellmann; Sisters, Sharon Kuntz, Baby Mary in infancy; Nephew, Nickolas Munsch; Brothers-In-Law, Don Anderson, Bob Christianson; Beloved Uncle, Donald Watson. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Lester Prairie. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries
