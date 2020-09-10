Kathleen “Kay” Lois Torgerson, 80, most recently of Waconia, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 8, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with dementia and COPD. Kay Lois Haggerty was born on July 2, 1940 to Arthur and Irene Haggerty (Forseide) in Grand Forks, ND. Kay grew up in the Greater Grand Forks area where she attended Central High School and met her husband, Morris “Butch” Torgerson whom she married in 1958. Later that year they welcomed daughter Kathy. Kay had a 34 year career with United/Altru Hospital as a Ward Clerk and Health Unit Coordinator. Upon retirement, Kay renewed her faith in Christ and served as a Stephen minister at University Lutheran Church, also in Grand Forks. In 2014, Kay moved from Grand Forks to join her family in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. Kay was a proud and devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, a die-hard Minnesota Twins fan, Sioux hockey fan, Wheel Watcher, confidant, friend and purveyor of patience. She will be eternally missed by her family, friends, loved ones and all who experienced her kindness, contagious smile and compassion. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Haggerty and Irene Haggerty (Forseide), her husband Morris “Butch” Torgerson, and son-in-law Gregory Feist. She is survived by brothers Richard Haggerty and Ronald Haggerty; sister Sharon Morgan (Haggerty); daughter Kathy Feist (Torgerson); grandson Nikolas Feist and granddaughter-in-law Christy Feist; and great-granddaughters Sofia Feist and Annika Feist as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
