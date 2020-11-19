Kathleen “Kathy” T. Johnson, age 84, of Waconia peacefully passed away on November 16, 2020 in Edina. Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation 2 hours prior to Mass at church. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia. For those unable to attend the service it can be viewed via live stream at www.facebook.com/SJChurchWaconia. Kathleen Theresa Johnson was born on July 24, 1936 in Waconia the daughter of Otto and Caroline (Maiser) Krueger. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. On August 25, 1962 she was united in marriage to Art Johnson at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She lived a simple life. It didn’t take much to make her happy – a phone call, card or visit from a friend or grandchild was enough. Kathy chose to always put her family first and foremost in her life. They were the most important thing in the world to her. She lived to make their lives better and was proud of each and every one of them. You could always count on Kathy to listen, comfort or to help you with anything on a moments notice. She was patient and kind. She spent most of her days with her husband of 58 years Art. Not a day would go by that you wouldn’t find them playing golf together at Island View Golf Course. She loved to go for walks, travel, play cards and had a love for cooking. She enjoyed hosting all holidays and celebrations at her home. She has left a part of herself in each and every one she knew and loved. She will be deeply missed. Kathy was preceded in death by her sons Brian Johnson, Eric Johnson and an infant son; parents Otto and Caroline Krueger; sisters June (Ray) Doyle, Audrey (Ron) Kullberg, Joyce (Jim) Haering; brother Craig “Buck” Krueger; brother-in-law Roy Rasmussen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter and Veronica “Fronie” Johnson; in-laws Adella Kutzke, Earl Johnson, Paul Johnson. Kathy is survived by her husband Art Johnson; son Todd (Toni) Johnson of Waconia; daughter Lisa (Erik) Magnuson of Chanhassen; daughter-in-law Sarah Fischer-Johnson of Shorewood; grandchildren Kendra Johnson and fiance Nick Matheson, Brittany Johnson and special friend Tom Runde, William, Matthew and Lauren Magnuson, Austin Johnson and special friend Jackie, Blake Johnson and special friend Courtney, Morgan Fischer-Johnson, Joe, Ryan and Jake Christopherson; sisters and brother-in-law MaryLu Rasmussen of St. Paul, Carol (Cliff) Stahlke of Waconia; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Margaret (Bill) Irish of St. Paul, Carol (Larry) Gregersen or Cortez, CO; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Casket bearers are Kathy’s grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
