Kathleen “Kate” Mary Swanson, age 90 of Watertown, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born February 13, 1930 to Ollie and Mary (Hansmith) Girard in Fairmont, Minnesota. Kate was preceded in death by her husband Donald Swanson. She is survived by her children Ron (Pat) Swanson, Dennis (Mary Ann) Swanson, Doug (Deb) Swanson, Pam (Al) Blackketter; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings Wanda Wingaurd, Betty Jorgenson, Jerry (Marie) Girard, Barb Kummett. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Iten Funeral Chapel in Delano, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and continues one hour prior to services on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota. A reception will follow the service with interment in the Watertown Public Cemetery. Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home.
