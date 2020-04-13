Kathleen F. Feist

Kathleen F. Feist, age 69, passed away April 3, 2020 at her home in Tucson, AZ. She was born on August 3, 1950 in Glencoe, MN, the daughter of Wilbur and Esther (Harms) Poppitz. She was baptized at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, MN, confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America and graduated from Central High School in 1968. Kathi worked for Honeywell several years in different jobs including flight attendant, meeting planner and office designer. She enjoyed playing cards, doing crafts, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Kathi is preceded in death by her parents; brother Gary Poppitz; grandparents William and Adele Harms, Phillip and Emma Schmidt. She is survived by her son, Ryan Poppitz of Tucson, AZ; siblings Jean (Tim) Fetzer of Shakopee, Sherri (Rich) Schug of Norwood Young America, Lee (Kathryn) Poppitz of Suamico, WI; aunts Shirley Feltmann of Norwood Young America, Marville Schmidt of Cologne; several nieces and nephews.

