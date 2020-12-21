Karl F. Eldevik

On December 16, 2020, Karl Fredrick Eldevik, age 82 of Victoria, MN, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospice Care in Waconia. Karl was courageous, fighting cancer for 13 years. Karl was thankful for the compassionate care he received at Ridgeview Hospital and at Good Samaritan Society.
Deeply rooted in his Lutheran faith, Karl was a good man – kind, honest, hard-working, devoted to his family and a proud military veteran. A Ridgeview nurse described Karl as “sweet.”
Karl’s desire for a funeral at Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia is prevented by the pandemic reality. An immediate-family only memorial service will be held at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with interment with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Memorials are preferred to Clearwater County Historical Society, PO Box 241, Bagley, MN 56621, in Karl’s name. This museum is housed in Karl’s childhood elementary school building. Preferred also is the Carter Center (cartercenter.org) where they “Build Hope, Wage Peace and Fight Disease.”
Karl’s birth on September 11, 1938 to parents Sigurd and Vera (Hegg) Eldevik was at the home of the mid-wife in Shevlin, MN. Karl was raised in Shevlin, attending Shevlin Elementary School until 7th grade when he transferred to Bagley, MN public schools. He graduated in 1956.
In July, 1956, Karl enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving honorably until 1960. On October 13, 1956, he wed his high school sweetheart, Carole Hendrickson, at Scott AFB, IL. Two children were born to this union, a daughter, Randi Claire, and a son, Wayne Lee Eldevik.
Karl was employed by Red Owl Stores in Hopkins following his military service. He attended the U of M, Minneapolis campus, earning his AA degree. Karl also labored for a landscaping firm and home delivery of dairy products. From 1969 – 1999, Karl was employed as a purchasing agent for Mason Bros. Wholesale Grocers in Wadena, MN. Retirement took Karl and Carole to the Texas Hill Country for 7-1/2 years. In 2007, they returned to Minnesota to enjoy good times with their grandchildren. Karl spent quality time with all three grandchildren and dearly loved them. For a time, Karl drove bus in Carver County for SmartLink until impaired hearing prevented this activity.
Karl was on the church councils at Immanuel Lutheran in Wadena and Holy Ghost Lutheran in Fredericksburg, TX. Karl also served on the Wadena School Board and the Wadena Public Library Board.
Karl was an avid reader, especially historical novels. Meeting new people and visiting new places was Karl’s joy. He felt blessed to tour Scandinavia, meeting many Norwegian relatives. Often, Karl reminisced about bungee jumping in New Zealand, paragliding in Switzerland, attending a production at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, crossing the Atlantic on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth II from France to New York City and in 2000, attending the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany and attending the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Karl also had a special spot in his heart for Ireland and its wonderful folks.
Karl was a great dancer, a good cribbage and whist player and he enjoyed downhill skiing, fishing, pheasant and duck hunting, live theater and concerts, especially the Wayzata Symphony Orchestra. Karl visited most of the National Parks and U.S. Presidential Museums/Libraries.
Karl is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carole; daughter Randi Claire Eldevik of Stillwater, OK; son Wayne (Kathie) Eldevik of Bloomington; grandchildren Henry (Kellene) Hartmann of Madison, WI, Sean Eldevik and fiancée Morgan Burnett of Fayetteville, AR and Molly Eldevik of Princeton, NJ; sister-in-law Roberta Otting of Bagley;brother-in-law Gerald Hendrickson of St. Cloud; former son-in-law Charles Hartmann; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Preceding Karl in death were his parents Sigurd and Vera Eldevik; brother Oliver Hegg; sister June (Bill) Palmer; brother-in-law Richard Otting; three nephews Brian Hegg, Wade Hegg and Jesse Hendrickson; and mother- and father-in-law Oliver and Selma Hendrickson.
Karl’s favorite night prayer was from Max Lucado’s Traveling Light: “You have so much – God who hears you, the power of His love behind you and all of Heaven ahead of you. You have everything you need.”
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
