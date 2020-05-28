On Monday, May 25, 2020, Karen A. Lehrke passed away peacefully at the age of 72 years at her home with family at her side. Private Family Funeral Service Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church (211 Adams Street) in New Germany with Rev. LeRoy LaPlant officiating; public visitation Thursday, May 28, 2020, 4-7 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany observing social distancing requirements; public graveside service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Cemetery in New Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Florence Goede, sister, Linda Hilk and father and mother-in-law, Leslie and Glenna Lehrke. Karen A. Lehrke was born on October 17,1947 in Watertown, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Leland and Florence (Quaas) Goede. She was baptized November 16, 1947 at St. Mark Lutheran Church New Germany, MN by Rev. John W. Meyer and later also confirmed her Christian faith on March 26, 1961 at St. Mark Lutheran Church New Germany, MN by Rev. Henry J. Weseloh. She attended St. Mark Lutheran School New Germany and Waconia High School. On August 21, 1965, Karen was united in marriage to Ronald Lehrke at St. Mark Lutheran Church New Germany, MN by Henry J. Weseloh. Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, flowers, fishing, going to the cabin, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Karen is survived by her loving family: husband Ronald Lehrke; sons and daughters-in-law Todd and Terry Lehrke of Lester Prairie and Ty and Kristin Lehrke of Watertown and daughter and son-in-law Tracy and Scott Johnson of Plato; grandchildren Adam (Lindsay) Lehrke and Aaron (Natalie) Lehrke, Sydney and Cassie Lehrke, Matthew, Madison, Morgan, and Mitchell Johnson; great-grandchildren Brock and Harper; sister and brother-in-law LeAnn and Gerald Goede of New Germany, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lynis and Barbara Lehrke of Cape Carteret, NC and Lyle and Donna Lehrke of New Germany as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Blessed be the memory of Karen our departed sister in the faith. Casket Bearers Ryan Goede, Eric Soderholm, Jon Latzig, Toby Buhr, Kevin Quaas, Keith Quaas. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
