June M. Wichelman

June Marie (Menzel) Wichelman, age 84, wife of Marlen, of Norwood Young America, formerly of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota.

Memorial service held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment following in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating: Pastor Ronald Mathison; organist: Kathy Oelfke; congregational hymns, "What A Friend We Have In Jesus," "Abide With Me," "I Know My Redeemer Lives"; honorary urn bearers: Keith Menzel, Rollie Lindemeier, Rollie Menzel, Paul Wichelman, Mike Wichelman, Dick Tellhester.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.