June M. Wichelman

June Marie (Menzel) Wichelman, age 84, wife of Marlen, of Norwood Young America, formerly of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota.
Memorial service held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment following in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating: Pastor Ronald Mathison; organist: Kathy Oelfke; congregational hymns, "What A Friend We Have In Jesus," "Abide With Me," "I Know My Redeemer Lives"; honorary urn bearers: Keith Menzel, Rollie Lindemeier, Rollie Menzel, Paul Wichelman, Mike Wichelman, Dick Tellhester.
June Marie (Menzel) Wichelman was born on July 16, 1938, in Glencoe, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Gustav and Helen (Lindemeier) Menzel. June was baptized as an infant on July 31, 1938, by Rev. Bouman and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 2, 1952, by Rev. Wohlfeil both at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. She received her education in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, graduating with the Central High School Class of 1956. June furthered her education by attending the University of Minnesota for a year. After high school and 1 year of college, she spent time traveling and working at various places including Las Vegas, Nevada.
June met her future husband Marlen Wichelman and they were married on July 20, 1968, by Rev. Paul Brill at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. June and Marlen settled in Hamburg, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with a daughter, Maria. They shared over 54 years of marriage.
June was employed by the United States Postal Service in Maple Plain and surrounding towns for 23 years, retiring in 2003. She was a lifetime member at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg.
June enjoyed bowling with friends and went to state and national tournaments for many years always having lots of fun. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband and for many years spent part of their winters in Florida. She treasured the time spent with her friends and family, especially her granddaughter.
June is survived by her husband, Marlen Wichelman of Norwood Young America, MN; son-in-law, Steve Nelson of Minnetonka, MN; granddaughter, Hazel Nelson of Minnetonka, MN; sisters-in-law, Carol Menzel of California, Marlene Menzel Brown of Grand Rapids, MN; brothers-in-law, Roger Wichelman and his wife Judy of Waconia, MN, Wilmer Wichelman and his wife Annice of Norwood Young America, MN; nephews and nieces, Keith Menzel and his wife Laurie of Grand Rapids, MN, Michelle Fields and her husband Shane of Coon Rapids, MN, Tim Wichelman of Chanhassen, MN, Jennifer Wichelman of Chanhassen, MN, Paul Wichelman of Oakland, CA, Mike Wichelman and his wife Anna of Lester Prairie, MN; cousin, Ronald Wichelman and his wife Jean of London, England; other relatives and many friends.
June is preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Nelson; parents, Gustav and Helen Menzel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Paulina Wichelman; brother, Robert Menzel.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
