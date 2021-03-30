June M. Johnson

June Marie (Burner) Johnson (86, b1934) of Waconia was with her husband and children as she died peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021. June lived in ND (Mayville and Pembina) before retiring in Waconia. She was devoted to loved ones, a dedicated teacher, a passionate gardener, dancer and lefse-maker and fiercely competitive with cards, board games, gameshows and NYT Crosswords. She embraced her last months with profound joy and gratitude. June is survived by husband Dallas, kids: Joni - Brooklyn, Jeff - Mendota Heights, Dallas (formerly Deb) and SIL Siama Matuzungidi - Minneapolis; siblings/in-laws: Blair (Lavina) Burner, Phyllis Turner, Margit Eastman and Robert (Judy) Burner. She’s preceded in death by parents Hartwell and Thea Burner and sister Betty Moen. Memorial Service Monday, April 5, 2021, 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Gathering of family and friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. Memorials preferred to Open Arms MN. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
